Repeat child sex predator had despicable, sickening images

A SEX predator used Instagram and online chat room to access underage children and sexual images of them, 14 months after prison release for similar offending.

Gavin John Lloyd, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday to one count of grooming a child under 16, one count of using electronic devices to procure a child under 15, two counts of possessing child porn and two of failing to comply with Child Sex Offender reporting requirements.

Lloyd had been sentenced in May 2016 to three years prison, suspended after nine months, with a five-year good behaviour bond for sending a 12-year-old an image of his erect penis, possessing over 500 child porn images and videos, posing as a woman in her 30s on Facebook to get a 15-year-old girl to send sexualised naked images to him and requesting images of children being abused by adults.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said police attended Lloyd's address to check his devices due to him being a registered child sex offender.

The court heard Lloyd didn't arrive home until an hour later, but his mother showed police the mobile phone he left charging and told them he also had a tablet but did not know where it was.

Lloyd, when arriving home, asked to use the bathroom twice in 10 minutes, raising suspicion and police located the tablet behind the toilet.

Mr Slack said 46 child porn videos were found on the tablet and 72 images and videos in a drop box attached to the phone.

The court heard the videos and images included children masturbating and adult penetration of children aged under 10.

Mr Slack said Lloyd admitted to police he had used fake social media accounts pretending to be children to get his prey to send him images.

The court heard Lloyd pretended to be a 12-year-old boy on Instagram to gain a photograph of a 13-year-old girl, and used an online chat site to send a child under 16 a photograph of his penis.

Judge Michael Burnett described the child porn material as despicable and sickening.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Lloyd was released from prison in February 2017 straight onto a probation order but no counselling was arranged until May 2018, followed with further counselling in May 2019 and sessions with a psychologist since July 2019.

She said as directed from these sessions, he had reduced his alcohol consumption from 15 beers per day to five beers per week.

Judge Burnett ordered Lloyd to serve the remainder of the three-year prison term handed down in 2016, a cumulative sentence of two years prison for the fresh offences with parole eligibility one day after he completes the three-year term - December 24, 2021.