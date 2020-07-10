Desserts to try at home this weekend

The weekend is the perfect time for a sweet treat. Here are three mouth-watering dessert recipes – using Lemon Crisp biscuits and Flake bars.

LEMON CRISP CUSTARD SLICE

4:45 Prep, 0:10 Cook, Makes 15, Easy

INGREDIENTS

● 3 x 250g packets Lemon Crisp biscuits

● 100g (2/3 cup) custard powder

● 1L (4 cups) milk

● 55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar

● 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon rind

● 1 tablespoon pure icing sugar

METHOD

Step 1 Grease a 3cm-deep, 20 x 30cm slice pan. Line the base and 2 long sides with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the sides.

Step 2 Place half the biscuits over the base of the prepared pan.

Step 3 Place the custard powder and 125ml (1/2 cup) milk in a saucepan. Whisk until smooth. Pour in the remaining milk. Add the caster sugar then place the pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes or until the custard comes to the boil. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in the lemon rind then remove pan from heat. Cover the surface of the custard with plastic wrap. Set aside for 30 minutes to cool slightly.

Step 4 Pour the warm custard over the biscuits in the pan. Top with another layer of biscuits. Place in the fridge for 4 hours or until set.

Step 5 Dust the top of the slice with icing sugar. Use a sharp knife to cut the slice into even pieces, using the shape of the biscuits as a guide. Serve.

Lemon crisp slice.

FLAKE SLICE

4:00 Prep, 12 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

● 250g pkt Arnott's Choc Ripple biscuits

● 100g butter, melted, cooled

● 2 1/2 teaspoons gelatine powder

● 500g cream cheese, at room temperature, chopped

● 100g (1/2 cup) caster sugar

● 180g white chocolate, melted, cooled

● 300ml thickened cream

● 26 treat-size Cadbury Flake bars

METHOD

Step 1 Grease a 16 x 26cm (base measurement) slice pan and line with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the long sides.

Step 2 Break up the biscuits. Place in a food processor and process until coarsely crushed. Add the melted butter and process until just combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan. Use a straight-sided glass to spread and press the biscuit mixture firmly over the base of the pan. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes or until firm.

Step 3 Place 2 1/2 tablespoons water in a small microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle with the gelatine. Set aside for 2-3 minutes to soften. Microwave on High for 20 seconds or until warm. Use a fork to whisk the mixture until the gelatine dissolves. Set aside to cool.

Step 4 Meanwhile, use electric beaters to beat the cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Add the melted chocolate and cream. Beat until just combined, using a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally. Beat in gelatine mixture until combined.

Step 5 Pour the cream cheese mixture over the biscuit base and smooth the surface. Place in the fridge for 3 hours or until set.

Step 6 Carefully cut the flakes in half lengthways and arrange in a checkerboard pattern over the cheesecake. Cut into slices to serve.

Flake slice.

BAILEYS MAGIC CAKE

PREP 15 MINS, COOK 40 MINS, MAKES 16, EASY

INGREDIENTS

● 155g (¾ cup) caster sugar

● 4 eggs, at room temperature, separated

● 125g butter, melted, cooled

● 115g (¾ cup) plain flour

● 375ml (1 ½ cups) milk, warmed

● 125ml (½ cup) Baileys liqueur

METHOD

1 Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan-forced. Grease a 20cm square cake pan and line with baking paper, allowing it to overhang 2 sides.

2 Reserve 1 tbsp sugar. Place the egg yolks and remaining sugar in a large bowl. Use electric beaters to beat for 2-3 minutes or until very pale and thick. Pour in the butter and beat to combine. Sift in the flour. With the beaters on low, beat in the flour until just combined. Gradually beat in the milk and Baileys.

3 Use clean electric beaters to beat the egg whites in a bowl until soft peaks form. Add the reserved sugar and beat until firm peaks form. Use a balloon whisk to fold the egg white mixture into the flour mixture until almost combined (there should still be some lumps of egg white). Gently pour into prepared pan.

4 Bake for 40 minutes or until cake is set but still wobbles slightly. Set aside in the pan to cool completely. Cut into squares to serve.

Originally published as Desserts to try at home this weekend