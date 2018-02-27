Destruction from above: The 'scary' reality of CQ deluge Amber Hooker Full Profile Login to follow

A "SCARY" reality surged beneath Desley Abdi as flood waters forced her to helicopter her way into work this morning.

More than 180mm of rain had pummelled Springsure overnight, causing widespread destruction in the town Desley owns and operates the convenience and takeaway.

The incredible weather event washed away the foot bridge over Springsure Creek, flooded the information centre, and nothing remains where concrete park table sets once stood in Rich Park.

Springsure flooding: Philip Christian shares a video of flood waters after Springsure recorded more than 180mm rain.

Speaking from the Eclipse Lane shop, Desley said there were plenty of people "in a bit of strife" with reports of water through sheds just out of town.

In her time living at the old Rainworth Fort, about 10km from Springsure's centre, Desley had never seen the river by the same namesake reach such heights.

Neither had her 87-year-old mother.

Desley Abdi shares a photo of the road crossing at Rainworth Creek, Springsure where the water is was the highest she had ever seen it after whopping falls battered the region. She believes the level to exceed 3m in this picture. Desley Abdi

"It was a big flood," Desley said, as she and the rest of the township south of Emerald brace for at least 60-100mm more tonight.

"My son flies a helicopters mustering, so once everything dropped in town enough to get to land he flew me in.

"It's nice getting up in the air and having a look at the water... good, interesting, a little scary at the same time.

"People are in a bit of strife... people out of town have got water going through sheds."

Springsure Convenience and Takeaway owner Desley Abdi. Aden Stokes

Desley also leases and operates the Roadhouse and the caravan park in town, where she will stay tonight to avoid another flight or two.

Her daughter, Jaymi-Lee Stewart, also got up in the air and said of all the big falls they've seen, this "takes the cake".

"Our causeway has been standing for many years (well before we moved here in 2000) and half of it was washed away last night," she said.

Springsure flooding: Philip Christian shares a video of a rain water tank overflowing after he recorded 180mm in Springsure.

Central Highlands councillor and grazier Chris Rolfe was on the ground alongside the SES and firefighters.

Washed out Rolleston and Minerva mine workers also chipped in to help clean up the rubbish and debris, and were this afternoon still assisting at the information centre.

Roads have been damaged and a foot bridge has been swept away after more than 150mm fell in Springusre this morning. ABC CAPRICORNIA

Cr Rolfe lives between Springsure and Rolleston, and said while Orion Creek which borders her property was over, she had no trouble getting into town.

Traffic had been blocked to the north and south of Springsure though as debris and water lay over the Dawson and Gregory highways.

Cr Rolfe took a moment from this afternoon's council briefing to recount the day's clean-up, ahead of more predicted heavy rainfalls tonight.

Central Highlands councillor Chris Rolfe. Amber Hooker

She said firefighters had hosed out Springsure Woolshed Tourist Information Centre as debris had come through and "filled it up completely".

A vision of wreckage and beauty swept the rest of town, with water cascading down the cliff-face of the usually dry Minerva National Park.

"All around the Rich (Memorial) Park, we lost the footbridge over the Springsure Creek, it ended up down near the bridge," Cr Rolfe said.

"So council has been pretty busy this morning cleaning up and getting the through road fixed up."

Marion Donaldson shares photos of the Minerva Hills National Park during a rain event in Springsure on Monday. Marion Donaldson

Cr Rolfe said as a primary producing community, much of Springsure had welcomed the heavy falls, though the intensity came as a surprise.

"Everybody welcomes the rain, from the council point of view you have to try and get these things tidied up as quickly as you can," she said.

"The way the storms have been in this last round of summer rainfall, you don't expect to get 160mm in one hit or in a few hours... and that's what's happened of course.

"It's been 160mm on one side of the highway," she said, with reports of 200mm in other areas.

"That certainly starts up all the creeks, after a dry time you get a lot of timber and debris down those creeks."

Flood waters had blocked the Gregory Highway about 5km north of Springsure this morning, but through traffic was flowing by mid-morning.

The Gregory Hwy between Emerald and Springsure just 5km north of Springsure. 100 to 200mm fell across the district very early this morning due to a slow moving storm. A number of roads are cut due to flooding. Image sent to Higgins Storm Chasing by Darcy Miller. Darcy Miller

But Cr Rolfe warned of potentially "disastrous" conditions and urged people check the Department of Transport website ahead of any travel.

"The infrastructure, road fellows have been down reviewing all the highways and cautionary signs everywhere," she said.

"We are just saying that people have to be really aware if they are travelling - especially people travelling through who don't know the roads - if it's night time and there has been a storm it has been disastrous."

Roads have been damaged and a foot bridge has been swept away after more than 150mm fell in Springusre this morning. ABC CAPRICORNIA

Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes said council has coordinated an emergency response to assist Springsure crews in assessing damage and clean-up of debris.

"Our priority is to ensure that people are safe and our local crews have all the manpower they need to clear debris and repair damage,' he said.

"We have deployed Emerald crews to assist with initial clean-up and repairs this morning and we will provide further resources as we assess the damage in and around town.

"Most importantly we have had no reports of people being injured and I would advise people to be aware of the dangers of flooded roads and delay any unnecessary travel in the area."