Details of Toowoomba quarantine escapee emerge

Michael Nolan
13th Aug 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
THE 25-year-old Toowoomba man who escaped his mandatory hotel quarantine was wanted by police when he was intercepted at the New South Wales border 10 days ago.

He was wanted for a breach of bail and two counts of failing to appear.

The man also gave police a false name when he crossed into Queensland at Goondiwindi.

Police issued the man a $4003 fine for providing false information on a border declaration pass and gave him a notice to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court, on September 2, where he will face the fail to appear charges.

The man absconded from his mandatory quarantine at the Athena Motel Apartments, sometime late Tuesday or early yesterday.

The escape prompted a large-scale manhunt before the man turned himself in.

An independent police investigation is under way to determine if any flaws in the hotel quarantine system aided in man's escape.

Toowoomba Chronicle

