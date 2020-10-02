Details emerge of horrific attack on man in Moranbah

Police are searching for a man who was driving this 2003 red Holden Commodore utility with Queensland registration 162 WHV in Moranbah on Wednesday night where another man, 47, was seriously assaulted.

A MORANBAH man with extensive broken bones was dumped in his own car outside his mother’s house after a savage assault Wednesday night.

Despite his injuries, which included broken lower leg bones and torso, ribs, face and head fractures, he was able to alert his mum who rushed him to Moranbah Hospital shortly after 7pm Wednesday.

He was that night flown to Mackay Base Hospital where he has undergone treatment and remains in a stable condition.

But what happened to the man, and where the attack occurred, remains unknown and is now being investigated.

Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle said the 47 year old was conscious when his mother heard him outside her Mills Ave home.

The man, despite his injuries, has been able to give police very brief details about the attack but crucial gaps remain – including where he was driven from in his own red Holden Commodore ute – that night.

The man’s ute in which he was driven to his mother’s house. It has Queensland registration 162 WHV.

“We’ve ascertained that this person, victim, met with some people at some points though the course of the evening but we’re still working through who those people were and what exactly occurred,” Acting Inspector Searle said.

“The injuries are not life threatening but they are certainly ones that we would say constitute grievous bodily harm to him.

“What we’re appealing for now is anyone who may have observed a red Commodore in the vicinity of Mills Ave in Moranbah, or anywhere in Moranbah, between about 6pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday, that may have dashcam or CCTV or just may have their observations, if they can contact (police).”

Police believe a man drove the red ute to the Mills Ave home, but were unsure what involvement he may have had in the attack.

Moranbah police station. Picture: Tara Miko

Acting Inspector Searle said investigators could not rule out the use of weapons on the man, or that more than one person was involved in the attack.

“There may be people who have offered this person assistance and may not have wanted to become involved or may have been involved in the assault,” he said.

“It’s quite a savage assault, really. I would believe that probably some implement has been used and it may be the case that more than one person was involved.

“He has been significantly harmed, the reasons for which we don’t know.

“Police have been able to have some very brief conversations with him (but) at this point we haven’t been able to get a proper timeline of events from that person.”

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police station.