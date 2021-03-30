Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur
News

DETAILS: Neighbour describes horror of fatal house fire

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WITNESS has described the scene of a horror inferno that tore through his neighbour's house overnight, leaving a woman dead.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Queensland Times he woke up on Monday night to find the fire had broken out at the woman's Darra house.

A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"I was fast asleep but my flatmate (woke me) after hearing a neighbour," the witness said.

"The guy was trying to get into the house, smash the windows and help but I think by then it was too late - the flames were already up and there was smoke coming out."

READ MORE: BREAKING: Woman killed in horror house fire overnight

He said he could see the fire from his property and the inferno appeared to have started in the garage to the right of the property, where the woman had been living.

A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"Fireys turned up and it was all over in half an hour," he said.

He said he believed the woman was in her 40s and a mother of a 12-year-old who was not home at the time.

A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Emergency services were called to the Rowe Tce, Darra, home at 11.30pm, where they found the house engulfed in flames.

They discovered a woman's body inside.

 

 

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

darra fatal fire fatal house fire house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car rolls on the Razorback Monday evening

        Premium Content Car rolls on the Razorback Monday evening

        News The driver was transported to Rockhampton Hospital

        GREAT WESTERN: New operators plan to reopen iconic venue

        Premium Content GREAT WESTERN: New operators plan to reopen iconic venue

        Business More than 130 applications have been received for venue staff positions.

        Shadow Attorney-General visits Rocky on Public Trustee tour

        Premium Content Shadow Attorney-General visits Rocky on Public Trustee tour

        Politics Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman responded that he should “stop playing politics...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: How relevant is religion?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: How relevant is religion?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say