Details of Yeppoon's lagoon foreshore kiosk emerge

AS Yeppoon's exciting foreshore development inches closer to completion, new details have emerged about the double-storey kiosk in the centre of the precinct.

Council put forward the proposal in March and the future of the development will be discussed in today's Livingstone Shire Council meeting.

The proposed development permit is for land use and the future tenants of a shop, restaurant and take-away food store within the three areas of the first building.

The building plan has been designed to be able to cater for a range on tenants with a 250sqm 'kiosk area' on the ground floor and a 'bar' and 'restaurant' area on the top floor at 115sqm and 256sqm respectively.

There is also a 79sqm plaza on the upper level in order to access each tenancy, a large outdoor deck and amenities on both floors. Livingstone Shire Council says the aim is to utilise the lagoon precinct both during the day and at night and provide flexibility for future tenants to utilise the space as they wish.

"The development will activate the lagoon precinct outside the main operating hours of the outdoor recreation use on the same site. The shop, restaurant and take-away food store uses complement the entertainment and recreational needs of the community, tourists and visitors," a council spokesperson said.

An artists impression of the inside layout of the proposed kiosk on the Yeppoon Foreshore. Shayla Bulloch

Council will discuss any environmental, economic and construction issues in the meeting today as well as the common conversation regarding the large amount of similar food stores in Yeppoon.

"The development seeks to provide uses within a new building, adjacent to the lagoon pool and recreational precinct, to provide a commercial and retail service to users of the precinct," they said.

"It seeks to provide an alternative location with an idyllic view towards the ocean and islands towards the east.

"The application has undergone an assessment against the planning scheme and sufficient grounds have been established despite the conflict with the planning scheme."

Council said the co-location of the land uses within the lagoon will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy the facilities and assist the current CBD area.

"Given the scale of the tenancy areas, it will not form the main business centre, however, will integrate with and connect the lagoon precinct with the central business area," a spokesperson said.

"It will provide an alternative location for a restaurant, take-away food store or shop to occupy whilst taking advantage of the outlook towards the east."

Council said expressions of interest in the available spaces were not yet open for submission pending the outcome decided today.