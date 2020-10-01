Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the crash at a property in Hawkwood following a helicopter crash yesterday. (Picture: LifeFlight Media)
The scene of the crash at a property in Hawkwood following a helicopter crash yesterday. (Picture: LifeFlight Media)
News

Details released over helicopter crash

Tristan Evert
1st Oct 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE HORRIFYING moments that led to a man crashing his helicopter on a North Burnett property have been released.

It's believed the man in his 30s was mustering livestock when the aircraft lost power and crashed into nearby trees in Hawkwood.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the scene and took the man to hospital.

The rescue crew were called to the scene just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The man reportedly managed to free himself from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

The aeromedical team assisted Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics in assessing the man.

He was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic.

He travelled in a stable condition.

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said they will review the incident, as will the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

More Stories

editors picks north burnett helicopter crash qas queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics called for late night quad bike incident

        Premium Content Paramedics called for late night quad bike incident

        Motoring A male patient was taken to Rockhampton hospital

        YEPPOON COURT LIST: Weekly magistrates court on today

        Premium Content YEPPOON COURT LIST: Weekly magistrates court on today

        Crime See the full list of appearances for Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday...

        COURT LIST: See who is due before the Rocky Magistrate today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: See who is due before the Rocky Magistrate today

        Crime Full list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday October 1

        MORNING REWIND: Take a look at yesterday’s top news

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Take a look at yesterday’s top news

        News The election is looming closer with many candidates announcing their commitments...