Details revealed for Rockhampton's special prayer service

The Islamic Society of Central QLD (ISCQ) and the Islamic Council of Queensland (ICQ) invite Muslims and non-Muslims to special prayer.

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand's communities are hurting after the terrorist attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand claimed 50 lives and injured many more.

In a show of solidarity, the Rockhampton Mosque-ISCQ will host a special prayer on Friday, March 22 from 6.45pm to honour those affected.

Muslims and non-Muslims from the CQ community invited to attend the Kent St event hosted by the Islamic Society of Central QLD (ISCQ) and with the Islamic Council of Queensland (ICQ).

Rockhampton's Mosque on Kent St. Contributed

In addition to Queensland Police, representatives from the Islamic, Christian, New Zealand and Aboriginal communities, will address the gathering.

Order of speakers for Rockhampton Prayer meeting. Contributed

President of the ISCQ Riaz Ahmed the Rockhampton Muslim community was grieving and sends its deepest condolences and most heartfelt prayers.

"We can only defeat hate when we come together and support each other on the basis of our humanity. Let us unite, pray for the victims and the safety of their families, and reflect on the impacts of this tragedy,” he said.

The citys Muslim leader President Riaz Ahmed said they had been overwhelmed with the support from the CQ community since the tragedy with hundreds of cards and bunches of flowers dropped outside its Rockhampton mosque. Allan Reinikka ROK170319asupport

The Morning Bulletin understands there are no special clothing requirements to attend the event.

Cards and bunches of flowers dropped outside Rockhampton mosque. Allan Reinikka ROK170319asupport

For more details on the event, visit here.