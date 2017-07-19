25°
Details revealed of massive new roundabout for Rocky

19th Jul 2017 11:57 AM
An aerial view of Yeppen roundabout.
An aerial view of Yeppen roundabout.

AT A GLANCE

  • Qld Govt today released updated State Infrastructure Plan, which includes a number of major Rockhampton region projects;
  • These include $12m Courthouse upgrade, $75m Cap Hwy duplication; the $40m Yeppoon and Rockhampton Revitalisation projects and $121m Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (stage 1);
  • The government's infrastructure program sets the framework for the next four years;
  • Key projects will accelerate during this program, which this year supporting around 2200 CQ jobs.

A MASSIVE roundabout, about the same size as the one at Yeppen, is planned to be built at Rockhampton's northern entry on the Bruce Hwy.

Current Queensland Government concept plans for the work shows the huge roundabout at the Sterling Drive intersection, a few hundred metres north of Korte's Resort.

The roundabout and adjoining new bridge over Ramsay Creek are key parts of the $121m Bruce Hwy Northern Access Upgrade work.

The Palaszczuk Government has today released the 2017 update of the State Infrastructure Plan which underpins economic growth and supports jobs in Rockhampton.


Current Queensland Government concept plans for the work shows the huge roundabout at the Sterling Drive intersection, a few hundred metres north of Korte's Resort. Adam Wratten

The works include the Bruce Hwy access project and several other major developments for the Rockhampton region.

Department of Transport and Main Roads expect to progress the detailed design phase of the highway upgrade by November 2017.

"The site construction process will not be confirmed until the construction tender is awarded, however it is expected that the new bridge structures at Limestone Creek and Ramsay Creek will be among the first site activities completed,” details in the project overview say.

"Traffic management will also be a significant consideration in delivering the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, recognising the mix of daily commuter traffic to and from Rockhampton and long-distance freight and tourist traffic travelling on the Bruce Hwy.

"Learnings from the recently completed Yeppen North and Yeppen South projects, on the southern outskirt of Rockhampton, will be incorporated into the traffic management activities for this project to ensure traffic flow is maintained and motorists are advised of any changed traffic conditions.

"Transport and Main Roads is taking every opportunity to bring forward the delivery of the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade with service relocations and negotiations with directly affected landowners already underway.”

The Deputy Premier of Queensland Jackie Trad.
The Deputy Premier of Queensland Jackie Trad. Patrick Woods

In releasing the updated State Infrastructure Plan, Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad said it provided confidence and certainty to industry, local government and the community.

"This update to the SIP confirms the Palaszczuk Government's $42 billion infrastructure investment over the next four years with a clear program of works and many new projects being delivered,” Ms Trad said.

Concept design for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.
Concept design for the Rockhampton Hospital car park. Contributed

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the SIP was ensuring critical projects in Rockhampton were on track.

"Across Rockhampton we are delivering critical infrastructure like $12 million Rockhampton Courthouse upgrade and $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication,” Mr Byrne said.

"Overall, the SIP presents a clear pipeline of projects and gives industry and the private sector confidence to invest here in Central Queensland which we know means jobs for locals.

"In fact our infrastructure program this year alone is supporting around 2,200 jobs.”

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath and Brittany Lauga outside Rockhampton Courthouse announcing a $12 million upgrade.
Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath and Brittany Lauga outside Rockhampton Courthouse announcing a $12 million upgrade. Allan Reinikka ROK190617acourtho

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the plan worked.

"The update includes a number of new features including better integration with regional plans across the state and links in with Building Queensland for projects over $50 million,” Ms Lauga said.

"It has already improved the way infrastructure planning is coordinated across government and means projects get on the go faster.

"We are seeing the benefits here in my electorate of Keppel - most obviously through the incredible Yeppoon revitalisation project which is breathing new life into the town centre and foreshore.”

The new pier structure on the Rockhampton riverbank.
The new pier structure on the Rockhampton riverbank. Contributed

The landmark State Infrastructure Plan, released in March 2016, established a bold new infrastructure reform agenda for Queensland. It was the first state infrastructure plan released by a state government since 2011.

Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project.
Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project. TCL

For more information visit www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/SIP

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne brittany lauga jackie trad rockhampton northern access upgrade rockhampton roundabout state infrastructure plan

New $2M Rocky kindy the perfect solution for working parents

It's one of few full time facilities in the region, with hours from 7am to 5.30pm.

