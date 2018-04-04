Menu
Circus performer Company 2 will deliver a world premiere performance of Le Coup at this year's Rockhampton River Festival.
Details revealed: Rocky River Festival to be 'unforgettable'

Amber Hooker
4th Apr 2018 10:52 AM

A WORLD premiere cricus performance is among the many delights expected to lure more than 100,000 people to Rockhampton.

Roving performers, free acts, arts activities and a world premier performance will weave through the Rockhampton River Festival, which has this morning received a major boost.

Adani Australia threw its support behind this year's event as they were announced the naming rights sponsor, in a move Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said will help create an "unforgettable experience”.

The Rockhampton River Festival returns from July 13-15 this year.
This year's footprint will be the largest yet, and span from Victoria Parade at Archer St, through to the riverside car park on Williams and Quay St.

Cr Margaret Strelow beamed as she told how last year's River Festival reflected a "coming of age” in terms of major events, and had injected $4 million into the local economy.

She thanked Adani, along with a string of sponsors and corporate partners ahead of River Festival return from July 13-15.

"Adani have spent a considerable amount of time over the past two years getting to know our community, so we are extremely appreciative and grateful for their contribution towards making the River Festival an unforgettable experience for our residents and visitors,” she said.

One-of-a-kind entertainers 'Le Coup' will deliver a late night neo-vaudeville cabaret performance, which pays homage to the 190s carnival, faded glamour and music hall revue.

Circus performer Company 2 will deliver a world premiere performance of Le Coup at this year's Rockhampton River Festival.
Le Coup will be a world premiere, acted out under the dome of the magnificent Customs House by highly-acclaimed performance group Company 2.

Arhcitects of the Air is also expected to draw crowds with their world famous sensory art installation Arboria, which will be set up in the riverside car park next to the Fitzroy Bridge.

"We are also proud to have Tourism and Events Queensland, CQUniversity, Woollam Constructions, McMurtie Consulting Engineers, Empire Apartment Hotel, Triple M, The Morning Bulletin, Victoria Tavern, Pierce Engineering and Stanke Electrics as sponsors for the 2018 River Festival,” Cr Strelow said.

