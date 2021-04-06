Menu
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted an injured man, after he was involved in a tractor accident. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
News

What caused ’workplace incident’ that left man badly injured

Meg Gannon
4th Apr 2021 8:56 AM
A man will be spending Easter in hospital after he was run over by a tractor in a small Lockyer Valley town on Saturday morning.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man, believed to be in his 50s, involved in the accident.

Initial reports from a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman stated the man was involved in a workplace incident on Salt Springs Road in Glen Cairn, which involved a tractor and a pedestrian.

A LifeFlight spokesman said it was believed the man had been slashing grass with the tractor on a private property when he lost control and was run over by the machine.

A rescue chopper was sent to the scene just before 11am on Saturday.

QAS paramedics worked alongside the aeromedical team to stabilise the man before he was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He suffered "significant" chest injuries and was flown in a serious, but stable condition to Brisbane.

Originally published as DETAILS: What caused 'workplace incident' that left man seriously injured

Toowoomba Chronicle

