Tactical police were involved in the police operation. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker
News

Detained woman ‘lifted over balcony’: cops

by Angie Raphael
16th Jun 2021 6:25 PM | Updated: 6:58 PM

A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly detained and lifted over the side of a balcony during a “domestic-related incident” in Sydney’s inner west.

Police allege a 35-year-old woman was held against her will and assaulted at a unit on Elizabeth St in Burwood on Monday evening.

A man is brought out in handcuffs by detectives after tactical police entered a building on Elizabeth St in Burwood. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker
A 36-year-old man, who knows the woman, was arrested at the unit on Wednesday morning and was taken to Burwood Police Station.

He has been charged with six offences including assault occasioning bodily harm, stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of harm, and causing grievous bodily harm.

The alleged incident was reported to police, then detectives began an investigation resulting in the man’s arrest. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker
Police swooped on the property. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker
He also faces charges of taking a person and intending a serious indictable offence.

The man was denied bail by police and will face Burwood Local Court on Thursday.

