Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lawyer Adam Magill.
Lawyer Adam Magill.
Crime

Cop expected to plead guilty to taking illegal photos

by Vanessa Marsh
27th Feb 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DETECTIVE accused of illegally taking a photograph of defence lawyer Adam Magill in the court dock is expected to plead guilty, a court has heard.

Detective Aaron Jon Ferguson was charged with breaching the prohibition of taking and publishing photographs of lawyer Magill as he sat in the docks of Brisbane Magistrates Court after being charged with aggravated fraud, money laundering and fraudulent falsification of records late last year.

Lawyer Adam Magill.
Lawyer Adam Magill.

Queensland Police Union lawyer Calvin Gnech this morning asked for 39-year-old Ferguson's two charges to be adjourned to March 28.

"Depending on whether the submission (to prosecutors) is accepted, we'll be able to proceed to dealing with the matter as a plea of guilty," Mr Gnech said.

Magill is a high-profile lawyer who has represented clients including rugby union player Karmichael Hunt.

He was charged following an 18-month CCC probe that led to several lawyers arrested on fraud offences.

Magill denies all charges.

adam magill crime detective editors picks guilty plead illegal photos

Top Stories

    Cats and foxes a bigger threat to finch than Adani

    premium_icon Cats and foxes a bigger threat to finch than Adani

    Politics Capricornia One Nation candidate has been breeding finches for 25 years and says government pest control measures are a much bigger threat than mining.

    • 27th Feb 2019 9:36 AM
    Seats, new footpath, bins, ramps among plans for streetscape

    premium_icon Seats, new footpath, bins, ramps among plans for streetscape

    Council News More than $500,000 has been allocated to the Mount Morgan project

    • 27th Feb 2019 9:08 AM
    • 1 chris2501
    Government appears to soften over Adani's finch plan

    premium_icon Government appears to soften over Adani's finch plan

    News Progress has been halted over the an environmental management plan

    New emergency app helps get rescue chopper to rural patients

    premium_icon New emergency app helps get rescue chopper to rural patients

    News How an app helped this 12-year-old after a quad bike roll over