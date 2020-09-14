Detective reveals juvenile allegedly behind firearm incident

Police are investigating reports of a gun shot at Blackwater. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

Police are investigating reports of a gun shot at Blackwater. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

A JUVENILE is a person of interest after allegedly firing a shot into the front door of a Blackwater home on Sunday.

Police attended a Blackwater address on Bean St about 12pm yesterday after a resident reported someone fired a shot through the front door.

The resident reported hearing a 'loud bang' before the shot went through the screen and into the timber frame of the door.

It is understood police that initially responded to the incident recovered one round of spent ammunition from the scene.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the juvenile "accidentally" discharged the firearm and would be dealt with under the juvenile criminal justice system.

The Criminal Investigation Branch will continue to investigate.