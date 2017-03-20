Detectives arrest teen after spate of burglaries

A TEENAGER has been charged with seven offences after a spate of property-related crime in a Central Queensland town.

Detectives from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch charged the 15-year-old boy with three counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, three counts of entering a dwelling with intent by break, and one count of wilful damage.

The teenager will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

Blackwater police are continuing to investigate reports of property crime and working to prevent future offences.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

You can also phone Blackwater Police Station on 4982 5933 during business hours, or drop into the station and speak with one of the police officers.