Detectives from the Major Organised Crime Squad Rural Rockhampton are appealing for information into the disappearance of 22 head of Friesian heifers and one Friesian steer.
Detectives ask for help in case of disappearing dairy cows

10th Jan 2019 2:10 PM

MILK producing cows have gone missing from Central Queensland and police are appealing for help to find them.

Detectives from the Major Organised Crime Squad Rural Rockhampton are appealing for information into the disappearance of 22 head of Friesian heifers and one Friesian steer.

The cattle have gone missing from the Biloela/Thangool area between April 2017 and December 2018 and are very similar to the cattle depicted in the photos.

Friesian cattle are milk cattle and are usually only found in dairies.

The unique colouring of the cattle and the lack of dairies in the area should cause the cattle to be easily identifiable.

If any person has any information in relation to these cattle, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Major Organised Crime Squad Rural Rockhampton on 07 4932 3683.

