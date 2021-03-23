Detectives treat Norman Gardens death as ‘suspicious’

Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley

Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley

Rockhampton detectives are treating a man's death as "suspicious" after he sustained an alleged fatal stab wound to the chest at an address in Norman Gardens on Monday.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said police were called to an incident at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday on March 22.

He said a woman had called triple-0 requesting assistance for a man who had sustained an alleged stab wound to the chest.

"Upon arrival, police located a 51-year-old man with what appeared to be a single stab wound to his chest," Detective Inspector Shadlow said.

ROK230321CYPRESS1: Police investigate man's death Norman Gardens March 23 2012

"A 48-year-old woman was also inside the residence and is assisting police with inquiries.

"Unfortunately, not long later after being treated by paramedics the man was pronounced deceased at Rockhampton Hospital.

"A crime scene has been declared at the residence and we will continue with our investigations."

Detective Inspector Shadlow said a knife had been used to inflict the alleged wound with the incident taking place inside.

He said both the man and woman lived at the address and were married.

Detective Inspector Shadlow said the woman was not physically injured in the alleged incident and that police were not alleging a third party was involved.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow. Picture: Aden Stokes

"We have spoken to a number of people in the neighbourhood, as well as family members," he said.

"We will continue to speak to further people in relation to the incident.

"We have spoken to the 48-year-old woman and intend to speak with her again.

"Experts from our forensic and photographic section in Brisbane arrived earlier today and will be conducting further examinations.

"We will investigate these matters fully."

He encouraged anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police.

Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.