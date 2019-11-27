Detectors inherit love of history from late friend

Andrey, Damien and Hailey Hepburn, and Indiana Kuhn with a picture of the late Terry Fisher

Michael Hepburn reckons his old friend is looking after him and his kids as they set out metal detecting all around the CQ region.

The late Terry Fisher, who owned the Torenbeek veterinary surgery, first took the Hepburns out detecting.

“He was a best friend to everyone, only a phone call away in the bad times and the good,” Mr Hepburn said of his friend who passed away two years ago.

But at first, he admits, they didn’t understand the lure of metal detecting.

“He lent us a metal detector which sat in the cupboard for nearly a year until he needed it back,” Mr Hepburn said.

“It was only after he passed away, and the detector couldn’t be found, the kids and I looked into taking up the hobby again.”

And just like that, with their first find, the Hepburns understood what Mr Fisher and his two daughters got out a day looking for “hidden treasure”.

“He used to turn up US junk, jewellery, projectile shells, spoons and general relics,” Mr Hepburn said.

“It’s not only a good way to get kids out from behind their screens; it’s a good lesson in regional history.”

The Hepburns googled their newfound interest and came across the NQ Explorers’ videos on Youtube.

And in creating their own adventures, they’ve added another detectorist to their clan. The three Hepburn children are joined by Indiana who trains with them at the Indoor Sports Arena, where Mr Hepburn coaches indoor cricket.

They’ve travelled out near Emerald and as far north as St Lawrence in response to requests to find missing jewellery.

“The first time, we dug halfway to China, a hole about three feet wide, before we saw the piece of horseshoe which was right under our noses the whole time, Mr Hepburn said.

“But just recently my daughter turned up a locket in a lady’s front yard which had been buried for seven years.”

The children have learned the tricks of the trade: watch out for downpipes, power lines and underground cables.

They bring home history books from the library at Glenmore School which Mr Hepburn said has been really supportive.

And what coins they find, they don’t keep. “Everyone says we should keep it, but it’s not ours to start off with,” Mr Hepburn said.

“In the past two years, we donated about $700, half to the Milman State School, and half to Santa’s Lolly Drop.”