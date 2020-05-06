Detention for teen with over 100 charges

Undated : Gang member and student from Sarah Redfern High at Minto carries a knife to school. NSW / Education / Teenagers / Gangs / Knives weapons protection youth crime violence juvenile generic add 13/2/05 BSM 18 Pic

A JUVENILE who was sentenced over 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery had previously spent time in detention for an attempted armed robbery.

The 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on April 30 after a two-year crime spree which involved breaking into cars, houses and businesses and stealing, damaging property, fuel drive-offs and an attempted armed robbery of Big Mummas takeaway with three other juveniles including his 13-year-old brother.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said the offending occurred in waves.

One set of offences took place between November 21, 2018 and December, 2018 with fuel stolen and break-ins where coke and packets of chips were stolen.

Mr Lo Monaco said the way the shop owners responded during the attempted armed robbery “may have led to the use of violence” by the offenders.

“One of the youths was dragged behind the counter,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

The court heard two knives and a stick were involved in the incident.

The court heard the teenager had previously pleaded guilty to punching a police officer in the face during an arrest.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client had never denied any of the charges laid.

“He has now been detained for one full year,” he said.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client’s parents differed in parenting methods and his father had been looking after a large family on his own for a period while the mother worked away.

He said the father disciplined his client on one occasion, which the defendant at the time perceived was wrong and ran away.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client then socialised with erring peers and started smoking marijuana.

“He was under the influence of marijuana for most of the offending,” he said.

“He is now keen to try and go back to his education, but there’s a bit of lack of self-confidence there. He found school hard and difficult to cope with.”

The court heard the teenager had been on a community based order where he carried out 20.5 of 50 hours of community service.

He was sentenced in November 2018 for armed robbery, wounding while in company and with personal violence. He spent six months in detention.

The court heard the teenager was not interested in the Restorative Justice Program.

Judge Michael Burnett said the 100 charges represented an “extensive course of conduct occurring over two years”.

He said the family environment where the defendant’s parents had differing parenting attitudes had created an environment where the defendant did as he pleased and lacked boundaries.

Judge Burnett said the teen also had limited insight into his behaviours.

He ordered the teenager to serve 494 days in detention, of which by law the teen has to serve 70 per cent. He had served 345 days as of April 30.

Judge Burnett also sentenced him to 18 months’ probation.

“This sentence will see you supervised until you are 18,” he said.

No convictions were recorded.

“This wipes the slate clean,’’ Judge Burnett told the defendant.