Detention in Australia ‘is like a heaven’

Asylum seekers are being tricked into paying up to $12,300 for a boat journey to Australia by people smugglers promising a "wonderland".

A group of asylum seekers sent home to Sri Lanka by Australia in May told News Corp Australia they sailed for the Cocos Islands because it was only 16 days by small boat from Sri Lanka compared to 21 to get to Christmas Island, saving on fuel costs.

They said they were disembarked on the tiny Australian territory and then transferred to Christmas Island for processing, after which they were deported to Sri Lanka.

Australian authorities have described having "interrupted" six boats in recent months, suggesting they have been turned back, and the Sri Lanka Navy confirmed it has recently intercepted and arrested passengers on two boats within its waters.

Asylum seekers outside the court in Galle, Sri Lanka, among a group of 41 rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy last month.

Asylum-seekers on recent trips said smugglers had told them there would be a new Labor government but the main pitch was guarantees of new lives for the impoverished.

One asylum seeker recently returned from a failed journey told News Corp Australia smugglers promised short stays in comfortable detention camps after which they will be ushered to new jobs and new lives.

"He told us to the detention camp is like a heaven," he said.

Tamils are being quoted $8200 to $12,300 for boat journeys though Sinhalese, who represent the majority of Sri Lanka's population, get preferential treatment and will pay as low as $2500 for passage.

A group of 41 asylum seekers rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy last month after their boat had become disabled allegedly on its way to Australia.

Lieutenant Commander Isuru Suriyabandara of the Sri Lanka Navy said in late May they found 41 passengers lost at sea in a disabled vessel.

He said they were not fleeing persecution but seeking better opportunity.

"The smugglers want to make money using the innocent people of this country," he said. "Showing them a wonderland, showing them a dreaming land. Which is fake.

"As we see it, this is a business. Since it has become a business, they tell them stories that Australia is a good country and they can have a good living standard there."

Lawyer A.M Kamarudeen said most asylum seekers were uneducated and easy targets for people smugglers.

"They are selling their jewels and properties and listening to these cheaters," he said.

"People are being misled into going to Australia. The facilitators are promising a rich life, a comfortable life, so they are taking this risk."

Mr Kamarudeen said passengers returned by Australia or picked up by the Sri Lanka Navy faced intense scrutiny after the co-ordinated Easter terror attacks.

"Sometimes, due to our country's security situation, they have to be looked into whether they are involved in any terrorist movement, the authorities have to investigate," he said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Home Affairs said the intercept of a vessel near Cocos (Keeling) Island delivered a strong deterrence message.

"Australia is committed to protecting its borders, preventing criminal people smuggling and preventing people from risking their lives at sea. The Australian Government, thorough the Joint Agency Task Force Operation Sovereign Borders, works with international partners to deter and disrupt people smuggling activity," the spokesperson said.