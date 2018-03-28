Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

BRIDGE maintenance will take place at Limestone Creek Bridge on Ridgelands Rd next month.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said works would take place from Friday, April 13 to Saturday, April 14 between 10pm and 4am.

To reduce disruption to road users, the bridge maintenance has been scheduled at night.

Ridgelands Rd, at the bridge location, will be closed to all traffic with detours in place.

Access will be via a detour running between South Yaamba Rd and Seymour Rd.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads wants to thank motorists and road users for their patience while we complete these vital maintenance works.