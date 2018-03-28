Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Limestone Creek bridge detour route.
Limestone Creek bridge detour route.
News

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

28th Mar 2018 4:09 PM

BRIDGE maintenance will take place at Limestone Creek Bridge on Ridgelands Rd next month.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said works would take place from Friday, April 13 to Saturday, April 14 between 10pm and 4am.

To reduce disruption to road users, the bridge maintenance has been scheduled at night.

Ridgelands Rd, at the bridge location, will be closed to all traffic with detours in place.

Access will be via a detour running between South Yaamba Rd and Seymour Rd.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads wants to thank motorists and road users for their patience while we complete these vital maintenance works.

bridge repairs department of main roads and transport limestone creek
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Life After doing everything right, he still ended up with no dial tone.

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Breaking Mining boss reveals details details on the Blackwater incident

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Hockey At 88, Col Hamilton has dedicated a lifetime to his beloved sport

Winner of Livingstone Shire Council by-election announced

Winner of Livingstone Shire Council by-election announced

Council News Pat Eastwood is catching a barrel into a seat at the council table.

Local Partners