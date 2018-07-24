Detox service gives the CQ region a shot in the arm

BREAKING THE CYCLE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Mustafa Elkhishin (left) and PHN Senior Manager Riaz Ahmed for the announcement of the new detoxification service for CQ.

DETOXING from drugs is hard enough without having to travel to Brisbane to do it, but that's all about to change.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry today said her government was committing $470,000 over two years to help Central Queensland people break their dependency up on drugs and alcohol.

She said thanks to their contribution, courtesy of the National Ice Action Strategy and delivered by the Primary Health Network (PHN), the region now has its first drug detoxing facility servicing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people and their significant others from as far afield as the gem fields, Gladstone and Livingstone Shire.

The detoxing service will work in tandem with Rockhampton's planned $105m, 42-bed rehabilitation and detox facility, which was expected to open 2021.

Ms Landry said Rockhampton's GumBi GumBi ﻿﻿Drug and Alcohol Awareness Rehabilitation Centre, which had Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander client focus, had undergone an upgrade to their facility over the past year, allowing them to deliver their specialist community drug detoxification services.

"The course here go for 12 weeks and if people require more time, they actually can do that,” Ms Landry said.

"It's about helping people, getting them rehabilitated and helping them to understand what drugs and alcohol do.

"I'm very pleased with the success rate that GumBi GumBi has here, it certainly is going from strength to strength.”

GumBi GumBi Chairperson Kathrine Stephenson said thanks to the funding, they would be able to bring on a new nurse who will provide a low risk medicated withdrawal service along with a residential support worker and specialist case worker.

"We deliver culturally appropriate services that are respectful of the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Ms Stephenson said.

"Clients receive individual counselling and group therapy along with education sessions that look at health, hygiene and drug education.

"People respond well to an approach that helps them confront and resolve problems of their past such as grief, separation from family or loss of identity.”

TIMELY BOOST: PHN Senior Manager Riaz Ahmed said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are over-represented in Australia's drug addiction statistics. Leighton Smith

PHN Senior Manager for Central Queensland Riaz Ahmed said they were pleased to be working with GumBi GumBi to deliver care for detoxification through to rehab and relapse prevention.

"We know that it's important because Australian statistics show problematic drug use has a disproportionate effect on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Mr Ahmed said.

"Drug misuse causes 3.8 per cent of the burden of disease and 2.8 per cent deaths Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people compared to 2 per cent and 1.3 per cent for non-indigenous Australians.

"These services will improve the health of individuals, families and communities.”