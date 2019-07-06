Devastated friends tried to save their mates life at Imbil
BREAKING 3pm: A TRAIL-BIKE rider has died after suffering from a 'medical condition' during a ride with mates at Imbil earlier today.
The 51-year-old man from Brisbane, is believed to have suffered a heart-attack, moments before falling off his trail bike at Imbil State Forest just after 11am.
Devastated friends performed CPR on their mate for 15 minutes before paramedics arrived. They said they've lost a few mates recently and were struggling with the news today.
"Today we attended the Imbil State Forest after a trail-bike rider suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the forestry,” QAS Officer In Charge Wayne Thompson said.
"On arrival CPR was being performed by his friends and despite the great efforts of them, the man was unable to be revived.”
The Forensic Police Unit are investigating the incident.
EARLIER: 12.10pm: A MOTORBIKE rider is in a 'critical condition' after a crash in Imbil that happened around 11am this morning.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Western Creek Road, Imbil after a reported motorbike crash at 11am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the rider is in a critical condition.