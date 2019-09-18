Menu
‘Devastated’ Waleed leads TV tributes

by Nick Bond
18th Sep 2019 10:15 AM

 

AUSTRALIA'S television industry is in mourning following the sudden death of a young TV producer who was set to "dominate the industry".

The Project host Waleed Aly led the flow of tributes during Tuesday night's episode, announcing the death of "a friend and colleague", Carla Bellomarino, aged just 29.

Aly said he was "devastated" to announce Ms Bellomarino had passed away in the early hours of Saturday after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

 

Waleed Aly led the tributes on The Project.
Carla Bellomarino was a ‘massive part’ of The Project team.
"She was only 29 years old. She worked at The Project with us in several departments over several years - she was a massive part of our team," said Aly as photos of Ms Bellomarino flashed on screen.

"She was full of life, she was a go-getter, she was going to dominate the television industry, there's no doubt about that. But more importantly, she was hilarious, she was extraordinarily kind, she was always happy, she smiled easily. It was a genuine pleasure to be around her at every moment. So everyone here at The Project sends their condolences to her parents Vita and Frank and her twin sister Lucy. We want her family to know that we will definitely remember her."

 

Ms Bellomarino on the job.
Ms Bellomarino ‘will be so sadly missed’.
As will many others - The Block judge Shaynna Blaze shared her own memories of Ms Bellomarino when The Project's tribute was posted online.

"Thank you so much for your beautiful words about Carla. I worked with her many years at 9 and she as you said was lively, fun and just incredible at what she did. Will be so sadly missed," she wrote.

Others in the TV industry also paid tribute to Ms Bellomarino:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ms Bellomarino had worked as a field producer on the ABC series Tonightly with Tom Ballard, as a guest producer at The Project and more recently as a writer's assistant at TV production house Grace: A Storytelling Company.

