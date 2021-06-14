Devastating end to desperate search for Gympie daughter

The mother of Sarah Brown, who went missing from Gympie on Monday afternoon, is in desperate need of assistance to find the ‘love of her life’.

The devastated mother of missing Gympie woman Sarah Brown has confirmed that Sarah was found dead earlier on Monday in bushland on Barton Rd, in Gympie.

A police crime scene has been established and police are investigating.

Sarah was listed as a missing person over the weekend after going missing last Monday.

Her mother Janet Gardner pleaded via social media for anyone with information to come forward, but police have confirmed that the body of a woman who died suddenly was found in bushland in Gympie on Monday.

"My beautiful daughter, Sarah was found an hour ago in Bushland in Gympie," Ms Gardner wrote.

"She had passed away … please please no phone calls , please respect my heartbreak."

Ms Brown was last spoken to by her friends in Gympie.

The same day she went missing, she had arranged to meet her mother, Ms Gardner, who was travelling 2.5 hours from her home to Gympie.

"She knew I was coming, she was very excited and I never heard anything - I stayed there for two hours, no calls, no nothing," Ms Gardner said.

"Its very, very weird and it's not like Sarah.

"We're running out of time."

Sarah Brown went missing from Gympie on Monday, it has now been six days. Police located her body on Monday.

Ms Gardner said she was very close to her daughter and spoke to her at least every second day.

"Her Facebook is dead, her messenger is dead," she said.

"She apparently went to go to the shop to get some wine and she's never been seen since.

"She left her dog, she's left her clothes, she's left her laptop, she's left everything personal."

Ms Gardner said Sarah left on foot at Victory Heights when she was last seen.

She was wearing thongs and was not dressed for the cold.

Sarah Brown left all of her possessions and her dog behind, who has now been taken to the RSPCA for the time being.

"She just got out of hospital with pneumonia, she has no puffer sprays, so she's not very healthy at the moment which is another concern," she said.

After six days, Ms Gardner said Sarah, the "love of her life", has not made any contact with her friends and despite gaining access to her messenger, it remains silent.

"It's not looking good honestly," she said.

"She's an attractive girl and stands out, she's been picked up is my gut instinct."

If you have any information about Sarah's location contact Gympie police on 5480 1111.

