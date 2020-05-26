‘Devastating’: Hoons tear up CQ sports ground

DEVASTATING: Colts Rugby Club secretary Geoff Bloomfield and women’s players Chay Nikora, Leisa Gill and Megan Cealey survey the damage done at T.A. Nutley Field on Monday night. Picture: Allan Reinikka

JUST as members of Colts Rugby Club were seeing light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, they have been dealt another blow.

Hoons have torn up their playing field at the club's headquarters (T.A. Nutley Field) in Knight St, North Rockhampton.

It is believed the damage was done late Monday night.

The club was alerted by a neighbour who sent a message to the club's Facebook page, which was seen this morning by committee member, women's player and junior coach Chay Nikora.

Several other people who posted on the page said they heard cars revving in the area between 9pm and midnight on Monday.

Chay said it was devastating, given players were counting down the days to when they could return to training with COVID-19 restrictions being eased.

Some of the damage done to Colts Rugby Club’s playing field. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

"This morning when we turned up and saw the damage it was quite heartbreaking," she said.

"This is just really upsetting, and now we're asking if we can return to training and wondering how long it will take to fix."

Colts lease the field from the Rockhampton Regional Council, and club secretary Geoff Bloomfield was grateful to see council officers so quickly on-site this afternoon inspecting the damage.

"It's been five years since this happened but this is a little bit worse because it's across the whole area," he said.

"The burnt grass is okay but the gouges, all they can do is pack them down with sand and level them, then wait for the grass to grow through.

"It should be right in a couple of months, depending on how quickly it settles, meanwhile we will probably need to source another training field in June."

Geoff said the installation of security cameras would be a priority.