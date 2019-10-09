Devastating scenes at bowls club after liquidation

North Rockhampton bowls club as it stands now in disrepair.

IT HAS been just over 12 months since the North Rockhampton Bowls Club closed its doors for the last time as they couldn’t afford to pay an electricity bill. But a year later, the building remains abandoned.

The club closed for the last time on September 17, 2018.

It was put on the market from November to May this year.

An auction in February saw a bid of $400,000 and then a vendor bid of $700,000 and a follow up bid of $900,000. It then went on the market for $1.2 million without success.

Former club president Allan Gabel spoke to The Morning Bulletin and said the banks took over possession in April.

North Rockhampton Bowls Club's Allan Gabel, John Shepard and George Ingham.

He doesn’t know what is happening with the facility now and has been informed he woud be trespassing if he went on the grounds.

The club has resigned as a committee and the members have since joined other bowls club across the region.

The club’s closure came as the committee was unable to pay a $42,561 AGL electricity bill and the power was disconnected.

The club had 126 fully paid up members and 500 social members.

The original building was constructed around 1940 with the newer club house built in 1996 and a large extension added in 2007.

“It’s been very, very hard,” Mr Gabel said.

“Our hands are tied. We put everything into that club. We wanted to keep it open, we tried to trade.

“We tried to get people to take it over. We walked away with a lot of disappointment.”

Rubbish at the entrance of the building.

Mr Gabel has been told there has been a number of break ins at the abandoned building. It is believed copper wire has been stolen and the airconditioning.

“As soon as the power went off there was no security,” Mr Gabel said.

He drove past the site the other day couldn’t believe how it had deteriorated so much over a short amount of time.

The grass has overgrown at the site. .

“When you are told to walk away you do … we didn’t want to see it go that way,” he said. “That’s the way things go when left unattended.”

The Morning Bulletin is attempting to make contact with the banks/liquidators to investigate what the future holds for the site.

“I’d love to see it come back as a bowls club,” Mr Gabel said. “I think it still has potential as a bowling cub but what they do with it is out of our control.”