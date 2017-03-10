'Devastating situation': Rocky football club in doubt for season

Berserker player Owen McIlwriath goes forward in the Premier League clash against Southside United at Elizabeth Park.

FOOTBALL: Berserker's involvement in the 2017 CQ Premier League is in a tenuous position.

Its first and second division teams will not play in the Round 1 fixtures this weekend and the club will likely decide on Monday if it has the numbers to play on this season.

The news comes just weeks after the Emerald Eagles announced their withdrawal from the 2017 competition, citing a lack of player numbers as the main reason.

Berserker president Mark Slingo said a combination of player availability, injuries and rising player costs had led to the crisis for his club.

"It's a devastating situation to be in and it's certainly not one we expected to be in, given we had good turnouts to pre-season training in January,” he said.

"We had listed our intention to be involved in the Premier League this season but we are short on player numbers.

"You need a minimum of 22 players but ideally you need a squad of 30 to cope with injuries, etc. We only had 20 players that have committed to being able to play week in, week out and some of them are recovering from injuries.

Kirby Bembridge plays in the Berserker vs Emerald Eagles soccer game at Elizabeth Park last year. Trinette Stevens

"We are hopeful that we can find the additional players and get that number up to 30 but if we're not successful we will, unfortunately, have to withdraw from the competition.”

The club had originally planned to forfeit its Round 1 fixtures but Football Central Queensland had proposed they postpone the games until the teams' viability was determined.

Slingo, who has been at the helm at Berserker for the past three years, said many of the players were shift workers who could not commit to games on Saturdays.

He said not having a presence in the Premier League would prove a serious blow to the future of the club.

"Berserker has been around since 1957 and has been playing senior football for more than 20 years.

Berserker's Kirby Bembridge in action in the Premier League last season. Allan Reinikka ROK280516asoccer2

"It has played in the CQ Premier League in its current form every year.

"Having our teams in this elite level of competition is part of the draw card for getting juniors, new players and coaches to our club.”

Slingo also cited the rising costs of playing football as an issue.

"The trouble is everything is going up and something has to be dropped to make ends meet and soccer becomes one of them,” he said.

"Ultimately, we want to make sure we get value for money for our players.”

ROUND 1 OF CQ PREMIER LEAGUE

4pm tomorrow: Clinton v Bluebirds United, Clinton

6pm tomorrow: Frenchville v Southside United, Ryan Park

7pm tomorrow: Parkana v Nerimbera Magpies, Parkana Field

7pm, August 26: Capricorn Coast v Berserker, Apex Park (rescheduled)