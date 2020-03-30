Devastation will turn to motivation

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone-based Capras pair Zeah Lane and Krystal Sulter said while the players were devastated that the BHP Premiership season was cancelled, it came as no surprise.

"The health of ourselves, our families and community comes first," Lane said.

Capras beat Eastern Suburbs Tigers in its BHP Premiership debut game for premiership points in Brisbane earlier this month.

Lane said it was a great momentum starter for 2021.

"We were definitely confident going forward and we have a strong team with big hearts," she said.

Lane said the 2020 season wipe-out would not be used for 'R and R'.

"Our strength and conditioning coach has sent us all programs to follow during this time and she has individualised programs to suit if we have home gym equipment or not," she said.

"This is definitely not a holiday for us and we are training hard to come back in 2021 fitter and stronger."

Sulter said no season this year was a bitter pill to swallow.

"We have all worked hard in the pre-season and hearing the season was cancelled was hard to take because I do believe our team had what it takes to cause some damage throughout the season," she said.

"For now, I'm just going to keep training and be ready for next year."

RELATED STORY: Unprecedented times: 2020 whitewashed for CQ Capras

RELATED STORY: Baker and Sulter star in Capras' win