Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zeah Lane playing for Wallabys. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Zeah Lane playing for Wallabys. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Rugby League

Devastation will turn to motivation

NICK KOSSATCH
30th Mar 2020 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone-based Capras pair Zeah Lane and Krystal Sulter said while the players were devastated that the BHP Premiership season was cancelled, it came as no surprise.

"The health of ourselves, our families and community comes first," Lane said.

Capras beat Eastern Suburbs Tigers in its BHP Premiership debut game for premiership points in Brisbane earlier this month.

Lane said it was a great momentum starter for 2021.

"We were definitely confident going forward and we have a strong team with big hearts," she said.

Lane said the 2020 season wipe-out would not be used for 'R and R'.

"Our strength and conditioning coach has sent us all programs to follow during this time and she has individualised programs to suit if we have home gym equipment or not," she said.

"This is definitely not a holiday for us and we are training hard to come back in 2021 fitter and stronger."

Sulter said no season this year was a bitter pill to swallow.

"We have all worked hard in the pre-season and hearing the season was cancelled was hard to take because I do believe our team had what it takes to cause some damage throughout the season," she said.

"For now, I'm just going to keep training and be ready for next year."

RELATED STORY: Unprecedented times: 2020 whitewashed for CQ Capras

RELATED STORY: Baker and Sulter star in Capras' win

capras coronavirusgladstone nrlw qrl central division queensland women's rugby league rugby league gladstone ltd
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUTSTANDING DEBT REVEALED: Future of country pub unknown

        premium_icon OUTSTANDING DEBT REVEALED: Future of country pub unknown

        Business The hotel closed in October 2018 and it has been detailed the company owes almost $750,000.

        $1m lawsuit harshly rejected by insurance company

        premium_icon $1m lawsuit harshly rejected by insurance company

        News The defendant claims she has not suffered

        DONT BE FOOLED: Dodgy bitumen bandits are targeting CQ

        premium_icon DONT BE FOOLED: Dodgy bitumen bandits are targeting CQ

        News Office of Fair Trading warns if it sounds too good to be true – it probably is.

        Central Queensland’s most painful roads revealed

        premium_icon Central Queensland’s most painful roads revealed

        News RACQ has undertaken its annual survey to discover which Central Queensland roads...