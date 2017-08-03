Developer angry after Rocky Council reject mega project

A DEVELOPER has labelled Rockhampton Regional Council small-minded after a preliminary decision not to renew plans for a 382-lot estate in Mount Morgan.

Hopes the huge development would go ahead after years of planning were dashed after a council committee rejected Paul Czislowski's bid to extend the life of the subdivision approval, which lapsed last year.

But the council has hit back, saying they're justified in refusing the application after a decade without progress on the development and serious concerns about bushfire risks.

The subdivision, which would see two lots on Nine Mile Rd split into 382 800sq m blocks, was originally approved by the former Mount Morgan Shire Council in March 2008.

This permit was current until March 2016, with the Mr Czislowski submitting a request for extension days before it lapsed.

He hoped to extend the permit to March 2020.

Developer's plans dashed after "millions” invested

Mr Czislowski told The Morning Bulletin he had spent "millions” over 10 to 15 years acquiring the land and getting the appropriate surveys and approvals in place.

Despite the lengthy process, Mr Czislowski said he always believed Mount Morgan had the potential to increase its population and a real difference could be made in creating a new estate.

Situated near the golf course, Mr Czislowski said the blocks would be perfect for retirees seeking a tree-change and, at lower cost than other areas in the region, families looking to buy a first home.

"There's been no developments up there for such a long period,” he said.

"We were going to put the money in to boost the recreational facilities for the township as part of the parkland facilities.

"We spent a lot of money getting to this point and then the small-mindedness of council saying they want to squash it so close to a result for everyone.

"It's a huge attraction for retirees and there's certainly scope for a new estate because a lot of people don't want to build among the older houses, they want something fresh.”

Mr Czislowski said the town had "huge potential” as coal mining started to pick up and Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine and Carbine Resources' Gold-Copper project loomed.

KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Morning Bulletin archives

High unemployment, declining population and high bushfire risks highlighted by council

Since then Mount Morgan has become part of the Rockhampton region and a new planning scheme applies, with the intended development site in a rural zone.

A report presented to the committee on Tuesday stated the proposed lot sizes, 800 sq m conflicted with the minimum size requirements of 100ha in that zone.

Additionally, the majority of the site is classified as "a very high bushfire hazard”.

"Any increase in bushfire hazard areas is not supported under the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015, particularly the scale of the proposal,” the report stated.

A wildlife corridor which runs through the centre of the land allotment was also highlighted as a concern.

"There is no demonstrable need for the proposed development to occur in Mount Morgan,” the report concluded.

"The current and projected population, high unemployment rate, and infrastructure constraints clearly identify that there is no planning need for further intense residential development.

"Further, due to the downturn in the mining industry in smaller towns located close to the coalfields, mortgagee sales prevail and vacancy rates continue to escalate.

"As such, there is clearly no demand for large scale new residential development based on current or forseeable mining industry growth in the Mount Morgan township.”

The report cited project population degreases from 3092 people to 3078 to 2036, along with an "undeveloped capacity of 431 dwellings to 2031”.

However, Mr Czislowski said he had already engaged engineering and planning consultants to address the water, sewerage and bushfire hazard concerns raised by council.

He said he was also prepared to offer fewer lots of a larger site, but was told it would require a new development application.

Cr Cherie Rutherford. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK070416amacaws8

Sometimes 'no' is in the community's best interest: council

Last week, it was revealed the council bought more than $1 million of Mount Morgan real estate after several blocks were sold at an online auction.

The purchases were made when council realised the blocks did not meet the area's minimum 4000sq m size requirement for residential blocks.

The council plans to reconfigure the lots to larger sizes and re-sell them.

Acting mayor Cherie Rutherford yesterday said sometimes it was in the community's best interest for council to refuse applications.

"In this instance, the original application was approved in 2008 under a different planning scheme and different council and after almost 10 years the developer has not made any effort to progress the development,” she said.

"Rockhampton Regional Council now operates under a different planning scheme which highlights a number of issues with the land including very high bushfire hazard and steep land as well as matters of state and local environmental significance.

"There are a number of other inconsistencies with the application including the site being constrained by a lack of water, sewerage and road infrastructure, with the proposal also failing to address stormwater quantity or quality provisions.

"We are absolutely committed to ensuring the future growth and success of Mount Morgan with investments in both the CBD and working with Carbine Resources to reopen the Mount Morgan mine.

"Council is completely supportive of development within the Mount Morgan township that is consistent with the planning scheme.

"Current levels of housing availability are well suited to meet additional growth and supports a bright and optimistic future for the town.”

The decision is subject to final approval at a general council meeting next week.