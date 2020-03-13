Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

ALTUM Property Group directors Rob McCready and Alex Rigby, who are in negotiations to purchase the Great Keppel Island Resort project from Tower Holdings, are thrilled State Government has completed the business case study for linking power and water to Great Keppel Island, marking another step forward for the popular visitor destination.

As a sure sign of further progress for Altum, Mr McCready said the group has been in productive consultation to progress the GKI Resort project.

“Our group have been in constant talks with State and Local Government stakeholders to finalise the lease conditions and other access arrangements,” Mr McCready said.

“We have only to submit our financial managerial and capability assessment which will happen in the coming weeks.

“We have been working with the State Government for months now to create the document and are thrilled to be one step closer to being in the position to advance the project.

“We applaud the State Government and Brittany Lauga for tabling the business case study plan for power and water.

“The completion of the document will assist in getting project moving which we are sure everyone would love to see happen sooner rather than later.

“Livingstone Shire Council officers, Mayor Bill Ludwig and Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprise have been extremely helpful throughout the entire process.”

Mr McCready said his recent trip to Great Keppel Island with his family to see Busby Marou in the Hot Summer Night event in December reiterated his love for the island and the region.

“There is no better place to sit back with a cold beverage and enjoy the scenery and everything the island has to offer,” he said.

The Queensland lads have been working diligently to ensure they have everything in place to begin immediate construction on the $600 million project once State Government have signed off on the transfer of leases from Tower Holdings.

Mr McCready said it is vital to the development to have all the logistics in place before construction can begin.

“We have had many conversations with all tiers of government and other stakeholders throughout the region during the due diligence stage of the contract of sale,” Mr McCready said.

“Construction on an island comes at an additional cost due to the complexities of transferring equipment and materials from the mainland to the island.”

Mr Rigby said State Government required the construction of a deep-water all-weather marina with safe anchorage that will benefit all users as the first milestone for the project.

“We will also deliver the first 100 apartments in stage one of development,” he said.

“This is a very complicated project and one we wouldn’t enter into if we were not passionate about seeing it come to fruition.

“Rob and I began our careers as builders, we both love to create and are extremely enthusiastic about getting this project off the ground as quickly as possible.

“The Great Keppel Island Resort Revitalisation Project is an exciting tourism development opportunity and together, with the support of the Queensland Government, can create the most iconic new family friendly tourism destination in Queensland.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said working with the directors of Altum Property Group for the past few months has convinced her of their genuine passion and capability to create a new Great Keppel Island Resort for all the right reasons.

“This is a very long-term commitment to our region by Altum, with the State Government’s promise to deliver power and water to the island, a major impetus to get things moving,” Ms Carroll said.

“Accessibility is key to any tourism destination, so the realigned airstrip and marina components of the overall approved development are also needed to provide direct air access from Brisbane, Cairns, Sydney and Townsville, as well as transfers from boutique cruise ships.

“The approved development also delivers an environmental protection precinct of 575 hectares of the island to be rehabilitated and protected in perpetuity, so the broader social, economic and environmental significance of this project should not be underestimated.”