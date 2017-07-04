Developer of $8M Rocky CBD high rise seeks $100K in rebates

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

THE developer of a new CBD high rise apartment is requesting over $100,000 in rebates and discounts from Rockhampton Regional Council.

The $8.25 million, 10-storey LOFT development is set to be built on Archer St at the old CWA site, providing 23 new apartments and a food and drink outlet.

A report presented to the council planning and regulatory committee today states the project will provide jobs to 12 of the applicant's employees for a year, with the possibility this may increase.

Up to 80 sub-contractors, suppliers and local businesses in the region are expected to be used during construction.

The development is being planned by Brian Griffin, whose company Griffin Builders has been behind four successful CBD high rises including Southbank on Victoria.

Given the project fits with the council's plan to promote high-density living in the CBD, it is eligible for the Development Incentives Policy.

Developers applied for a 50% reduction of infrastructure charges, $94,065.75, and a refund of the development application fee of $12,580.

Although the amount is unspecified, the developers also applied for a refund of service and connection fees upon completion.

The application for the incentives was approved by the committee, but still faces the final tick at next week's full council meeting.