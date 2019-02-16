Developers' big plans to brighten up our southern gateway

TOURISM BOOST: Brent Cran, who owns My Cow Accommodation Mackay, recently gained council approval to expand the caravan park and camp ground park.

TOURISM BOOST: Brent Cran, who owns My Cow Accommodation Mackay, recently gained council approval to expand the caravan park and camp ground park. Emma Murray

DEVELOPERS have their eye on the "gateway to Mackay” and will spend millions this year rejuvenating the Baker's Creek area.

Brent Cran, who owns My Cow Pty Ltd, said there was a huge focus on changing people's perception of the area.

The 38-year-old plans to expand his caravan park at Bakers Creek, with work to be completed in 12 months.

"When tourists come to Mackay, the first area they drive through before the city is Bakers Creek,” he said.

"It's so important we make a good impression, especially with the ring road being built just up the road.

"Essentially, if people like what they see here at Bakers Creek, they will continue towards the city centre as opposed to bypassing the town.”

Mr Cran's initiative involves expanding the existing tourist park to provide an additional 44 powered sites and six unpowered sites.

He is focusing on providing an affordable space for RV users and backpackers to stay.

"We intend to include an off-leash dog area, parking and day area and a World War II air crash display,” he said.

"I've already started work on a boardwalk along the creek and plan to build a fishing pier.”

Other plans include a covered reading area and an 850-metre circuit walking track.

At a recent council meeting, Mr Cran was awarded a $500,000 concession under the Facilitating Development program to assist with the park expansion.

"I wouldn't be able to expand the park without the help from council,” he said. "But I think they realise how important this is for the region.”

Mayor Greg Williamson said the Bakers Creek tourism park was a great opportunity to put another stake in the ground for tourism.

"It's great to see somebody coming to council seeking incentives under our development policy to forward a tourism development.

"We are very supportive of the project and I think it will add something really positive to the region.”

Mr Cran was born in Mackay and said he was invested in the region.

He purchased the Bakers Creek caravan park in 2010 and spent thousands on renovations to bring it up to standard.

"Over the years I have had a lot of contractors stay here, particularly from the mining industry,” he said.

"I'd like to continue to cater for that market but focus more on attracting the grey nomads who just want a comfortable, safe, affordable place to stay.”

