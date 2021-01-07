Developers given incentives to invest in Rocky

Rockhampton acting mayor Neil Fisher and Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden spoke on Thursday about the extension of a development zone meant to stimulate investment in the city.

The new policy came into effect on January 1 and covers the residential area bounded by Victoria Parade and North, Alma, and Fitzroy streets.

Under it, the council will refund up to 75 per cent of infrastructure charges to any private development that meets its criteria - one of which is increasing job opportunities.

The incentives are available for investment in residential dwellings, health and community services, aged care and retirement, education and training, the resource industry, tourism, and farm stay accommodation.

The extended area now covered under the new policy.

Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden rejected the suggestion it was too little, too late, given the closure of many CBD businesses.

He said the council wanted to increase flexibility for new investors and current businesses seeking to expand.

“This policy is really about stimulating growth in the city,” Mr Bowden said.

“At the end of the day, growth builds business and business builds jobs.

“I think there’s an opportunity for mixed-use type developments and I don’t expect a flood of applications as part of this.

“Certainly we’re going to be looking further into the CBD about how activity can be created there. This is a part of that.”

Mr Bowden said the policy would also attract new inhabitants from colder regions of the country.

“The riverfront view, the breeze that comes across that river – with 306 days of sunshine, it’s nice just to have a little bit of that breeze along the way.

“We are open for business, we are really into stimulating growth and regional Australia is the place to be.”

Acting mayor Neil Fisher said: “This is actually to take our incentives to the next level.

“It links two very important precincts, from our Showgrounds precinct to our business precinct,” he said.

“It’s also one of the most picturesque parts of the whole region.”

No heritage buildings will be affected by the policy.