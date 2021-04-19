Menu
Paramount Park Estate in 2019. Pic: Paramount Park.
Developers push for new stages at Rockyview estate

Vanessa Jarrett
19th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
The developers of the well established, residential estate north of Rockhampton, Paramount Park, have lodged plans for six more stages.

The developers lodged plans to develop one lot off the Bruce Highway at Rockyview into 37 new lots for the stage 7A to 7F.

The new subdivision has been designed to be consistent with the existing estate.

No road works have been proposed in this application and will be done so in the operational works proposal.

All lots will have access to a newly constructed road.

The site has existing approvals from January 2017 and October 2020.

The new lots vary in size from 4041 sqm up to 6842 sqm.

The developers have owed the block since 1991.

Paramount Park has been marketed as the “closest acreage to Rockhampton and the best land on offer” with easy-to-build on, level blocks and some higher levels with views.

All blocks have access to town water and underground power.

Land is currently for sale in stages 4, 5A, 5E and 6A from $198,000.

The application is yet to be approved.

The next six proposed stages of Paramount Park at Rockyview by Capricorn Survey Group.
PROPOSED NEW STAGES:

Stage 7A – six lots, lots 190, 191, 193, 225 and 226

Stage 7B – for lots, lots 194, 195, 196 and 197

Stage 7C – five lots, lots 202, 203, 222, 223 and 224

Stage 7D – eight lots, lots 198, 199, 200, 201, 204, 205, 206, 207

Stage 7E – five lots, lots 212, 213, 214, 219, 220, 221

Stage 7F – eight lots, lots 208, 209, 210, 211, 215, 216, 217, 218

