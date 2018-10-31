Developers reveal first stage cost of marina project

DEVELOPMENT PLANNED: Sydney based BH Developments QLD Pty Ltd (BHD) has officially lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council for a integrated marina and resort project, set to transform the coastal town of Burnett Heads into a vibrant tourism, lifestyle and leisure precinct.

DEVELOPMENT PLANNED: Sydney based BH Developments QLD Pty Ltd (BHD) has officially lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council for a integrated marina and resort project, set to transform the coastal town of Burnett Heads into a vibrant tourism, lifestyle and leisure precinct. Contributed

THE developers behind the proposed mega marina project at Burnett Heads have revealed the cost of the first stage of the project.

Yesterday the NewsMail exclusively revealed the plans Sydney based BH Developments (BHD) submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council, and now more details about the project have been released by BHD managing director Simon Harvey.

Mr Harvey discussed some of the time frames around the multi-stage project and the cost of stage one.

"Stage 1 including the marina development and land development as submitted in the development application is expected to be in excess of $70 million," he said.

"Following development approval, construction of the first stage of the new land based development will commence and be set to open late 2020.

"This will include the first commercial building containing 28 self-contained rooms for short stay accommodation overlooking the harbour, a bakery/café and ground floor commercial offices.

"In addition to this, the first of the waterfront boutique apartment buildings will be constructed containing 36, one-to-four bedroom apartments.

"Taking a conservative approach, it is anticipated that 318 berths, the main commercial building and three apartment buildings will be completed by 2023."

Mr Harvey also detailed why Burnett Heads was selected by the experienced residential, commercial and marina developers whose previous projects include their most recent $50 million award-winning Capri on Via Roma, a waterfront shopping and dining precinct on the Gold Coast.

"We did consider other locations, however it was important to secure a location which was on the oceanfront so vessels would be able to put to sea without having to travel a distance and traverse sandbars, shoals and other hazards," he said.

"The fundamentals for the development were so compelling for Burnett Heads.

"It has a great deal of potential for further growth, particularly within the tourism sector as it is surrounded by so many unique, nature based tourism experiences.

"The opportunity for residents to live in a truly waterfront location adjacent to a marina is unique in Bundaberg and we believe this will be compelling.

Mr Harvey said they were also keen to keep the community updated on the project and take feedback on board.

"We will hold community consultation and information meetings throughout the project and encourage community feedback," he said.

To learn more about the project visit www.gatewaymarina.com.au.