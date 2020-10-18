Development applications point to growth in region

NEW figures show a large increase in land purchases and development applications in Rockhampton.

According to council data, development applications have risen by a third since this time last year, and since June more than 250 lots have been sold, are under contract, or are on hold.

Pat O’Driscoll, principal of Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate, said the interest in Rockhampton wasn’t just from locals.

He said the broader consensus was the area was entering a period of economic growth.

“The current growth being experienced in local established industries, including coal, education and tourism, and new employment opportunities being produced due to local, state and federal infrastructure commitments throughout the region, has resulted in the Rockhampton region being in the spotlight and attracting the interest of not only local, but national developers,” he said.

“They are seeing opportunities to reignite feasibility studies for residential land subdivisions and associated house and land packages.

“We as an agency have seen a significant increase in requests by local and national developers to source development opportunities, including land and medium density to high rise apartment sites.”

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was pleased, but not surprised, with the numbers.

“This is good hard evidence to support what we were hearing anecdotally,” Cr Strelow said.

“We also have the Gardens, Edenbrook, Forest Park and Riverside estates constructing even more residential blocks in the coming months to meet this growing demand.”

She said the council helped development along with its Advance Rockhampton initiatives.

“Council has helped drive this growth through our development incentives and our Housing Construction Grant,” Cr Strelow said.

“But of course it is the big projects such as the Shoalwater Bay development and the roadworks coupled with the upturn in the mining industry which have seen us so well positioned.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the efforts that our businesses have made to put themselves front and centre in the mining industry either: Adani are the quiet achievers and their contractors are steadily making their presence felt.

“There’s no doubt 2020 has been a tough year in many ways, but I am confident our resilient community and businesses will come out of it even stronger than before.”