DEVELOPMENT: Cap Coast to get new vet clinic

The site (two lots) at Park Street, Yeppoon, where a new vet clinic will be built.

YEPPOON is set to get a new veterinary clinic after the council approved development plans.

The proposed single-storey building will be constructed on two lots (1690 sqm) at Park Street.

The development will also include 14 car parks.

Nongi Pty Ltd submitted the development application for the clinic to Livingstone Shire Council.

At the recent monthly council meeting, councillors were told the application for this business activity was on a site that was zoned “medium density residential zone”.

“So although it’s not necessarily the accurate zone for this type of development, the site itself lends it to this sort of development given the access location and proximity to other commercial uses,” a council officer said.

“Park Street is a bit of a, I guess you could call it a mixed use area - it is a transition area (between residential and commercial).

“Officers are happy to commend this development to council for approval.”

Councillors were also told that this development application was subject to a public notification process and no submissions were received as part of that.

“No other land users or neighbours lodged submissions,” the council officer said.

Cr Nigel Hutton said while it looked a “fantastic clinic” he did have some concerns with on-street parking which were addressed at the meeting.

Mayor Andy Ireland said it was “great to see some new business come to Yeppoon.”

Cr Pat Eastwood added the development would not have been proposed if the applicant did not see a need for it in the community.

“It’s a really good indication of where business is heading in our town,” Cr Eastwood said.

No councillors spoke against the recommendation from officers to approve the development application with conditions.

