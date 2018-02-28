Development doubles: Huge rise in CQ construction revealed

Darren Moore is the builder who took on the renovation of the Heritage listed Headricks Lane in the Headricks Building.

Darren Moore is the builder who took on the renovation of the Heritage listed Headricks Lane in the Headricks Building. Chris Ison ROK181116cheadricks1

WITH some big projects in Rockhampton's pipeline, confidence in the region's building industry is shining with recent data revealing the number of total building applications has doubled.

The rise in Rocky's construction industry was discussed in the Planning and Regulatory council meeting yesterday as the committee's monthly report showed positive data.

In January, around 30 building applications were recorded on the report, more than double those in December and out-doing results from October 2017.

Rockhampton was also on track to meet last financial year's expectations of 296 building approvals with 158 already recorded since June 2017.

Builder at DR Moore Constructions, Darren Moore, said the biggest increase he seen was in residential renovations which tripled since October.

"Renovations are outdoing new home enquiries, people are wanting to get work done,” Mr Moore said.

Specialising in boutique renovations and commercial builds, Mr Moore said people were starting to seek out quality workmanship and good value building.

The construction business injected more than $142 million into the economy last financial year.

Since June, there has been more than $85 million worth of total construction approvals.

General enquiry rates were steady for Mr Moore who said the average job enquiry for his business was between $300,000 and $400,000.

"People are becoming aware of their money and the dollar-per-job is definitely on the increase,” he said.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said these figures reflected some of council's "hard work” to ensure Rockhampton was plugged as an attractive place to live and work.

"This is great news for the construction industry and the wider economy and is yet another sign that our region is growing,” Cr Strelow said.

"Thanks to a combination of planning incentives, securing major business events and investment into major projects like the Riverbank and Smart Hub which demonstrate our ambition for the future, more and more people are becoming interested in our region.”

New riverbank accommodation currently being constructed, Skyview, added to the 17 commercial development applications recorded in the last financial year.

Other commercial constructions include Gallery Apartments, set to be finished this year, Elders Agricultural Centre and a recently announced Carls Jnr take-away store set to land in Rocky this year.

Rockhampton was tracking well above surrounding regions, including Mackay, which recorded 139 total dwelling approvals since June.

Mr Moore, who has hired three new employees in the last year, said it was important for people to find the right contractor for their ideal vision in a "fickle” building industry.

"The building industry can change in a second so it's important for people to find the right contractor for the work they want done,” he said.