Development of 10 units at vacant block

A DEVELOPMENT for 10 units on a vacant block of land near Yeppoon Central shopping centre has been lodged with Livingstone Shire Council.

It has been submitted by Capricorn Survey Group (CQ) on behalf of Dixon Homes for two blocks spanning 4025 sq m at 49 and 51 Rockhampton Road, Yeppoon

The application for a material change of use details the units would be completed in five stages, with two units in each stage.

The 10 detached dwelling units have eight different layouts and sizes.

Seven units will include three bedrooms, two bathrooms with an ensuite for the main bedroom, porch entry, open plan kitchen, living and a dining area opened out onto a covered patio open space area with a garage.

These units have varying total space from 133 sq m, 138 sq m, 149 sq m and 154 sq m including the unit, garage, patio and porch.

Unit four will have the same elements with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a total of 141 sq m.

Units eight and nine are two bedroom and one bathroom, 103 sq m in size.

The blocks at 49 and 51 Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.

All units are single storey and will be accessed from Rockhampton Rd.

They will be connected to council’s reticulated water ­supply and sewerage network.

Fencing will be provided around the external boundaries for privacy to neighbouring properties as well as the units.

The individual open space areas of the units will also be fenced for privacy.

Each unit is provided with a minimum of 30 sq m private open space.

Landscaping will be provided throughout the site.

The application notes the units have been designed with an aesthetic appearance from the view from the internal roadway and road frontage

The land has been mapped as medium density residential zone.

A pre-lodgement meeting was held in 2015 which ­detailed the proposal was a low density residential scale ­development and the mango trees would be retained where possible.

An engineering report has been submitted by Dileigh Civil/ Structural Design and Project Management.

The application was lodged to Livingstone Shire Council’s planning department last month and is now being processed by council officers.