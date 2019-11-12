Development permit on table

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strehlow , outside the Council Chambers , Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strehlow , outside the Council Chambers , Rockhampton.

A CHANGE for an extractive industry application is expected to be discussed at a Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory meeting on Tuesday.

The application in question is for an extractive industry at 100 Nine Mile Rd in Fairy Bower, which was submitted in June.

The meeting agenda states there is a request for an ‘other change’ to the permit.

In closed and confidential session, there is “enforcement proceeds for development offences” listed.

The meeting begins at 9am at the Bolsover St council chambers.

The next full council meeting is on November 19.