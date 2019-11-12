Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strehlow , outside the Council Chambers , Rockhampton.
Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strehlow , outside the Council Chambers , Rockhampton.
News

Development permit on table

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHANGE for an extractive industry application is expected to be discussed at a Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory meeting on Tuesday.

The application in question is for an extractive industry at 100 Nine Mile Rd in Fairy Bower, which was submitted in June.

The meeting agenda states there is a request for an ‘other change’ to the permit.

In closed and confidential session, there is “enforcement proceeds for development offences” listed.

The meeting begins at 9am at the Bolsover St council chambers.

The next full council meeting is on November 19.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Livingstone roads re-open

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Livingstone roads re-open

        News See graphic for closed and open roads.

        Emerald’s rental boom Vacancies tighten to 1.8 per cent

        premium_icon Emerald’s rental boom Vacancies tighten to 1.8 per cent

        News Rental vacancies tighten in Central Highlands, causing increase in rental...

        SUV leaves the road, chopper called to scene

        premium_icon SUV leaves the road, chopper called to scene

        News One patient is suspected to suffer from possible spinal and internal injuries

        ‘It became eerie’ Girls’ weekend hits roadblock

        premium_icon ‘It became eerie’ Girls’ weekend hits roadblock

        News Within minutes Ailsa Emmert and her two sisters were evacuated from her home