Development plan for JM Kelly-owned land sold by liquidators

A set of units has been proposed for a coastal block of land formerly owned by JM Kelly.

Plans were submitted to Livingstone Shire Council last month for 18 Arthur St, near the Yeppoon CBD.

The development would be two separate two-storey buildings with two units per building.

The building will have a height maximum of six metres to the roof apex.

Renders of perspectives of the units by Stroud Homes.

The four units all have same layout with the ground floor including the family, kitchen and lounge areas with a single car garage and alfresco area and the upper level has the master bedroom and ensuite, two bedrooms and main bathroom.

Access to the units would be via John St.

There is no visitor parking included on-site as the application states there is “sufficient parking in John St that can cover any visitors”.

There is no vegetation on the site.

Site plan for the Arthur St units.

The 812 sqm block was subdivided in 2014.

The ownership was registered to JM Kelly and the property was sold on behalf of the liquidators for $160,000 in December 2020.

The development is yet to be approved by council.

Construction company JM Kelly went into liquidation in 2018, cutting more than 200 jobs and owing creditors an estimated $50 million.