Development plans proposed for new CQ tourist park

Proposal plans for an extension at 12 Perkins Rd, Marlborough

A TOURIST park has been proposed at the Marlborough service station.

Plans for the site at 12 Perkins Rd, Marlborough, were lodged to Livingstone Shire Council last week.

The proposal is split into two stages with the first stage proposing 10 camping sites for fully self-contained motorists, with no buildings.

Stage two involves expanding the facility to a total of 21 camping sites, that will cater for both fully self-contained and general campers (tents and vans) with powered campsites.

This stage will also include a single-story building for a camp kitchen and amenities.

The proposed development is well set back from both Perkins Rd and the state controlled road (Bruce Hwy).

The application notes the existing vegetation onsite will be retained.

It is at the site of the existing service station which will provide general kiosk services.

The subject site has frontage to Perkins Rd and Kunwarara Rd/Bruce Hwy and is located about 95km north-west of the Yeppoon Town Centre.

The site is a triangular shape with a total area of 33.75ha.

Behind the project is McKlaren Retail Properties, that is registered to a Bundaberg address, and the owner of the land.

The block was bought for $869,000 in mid-2015.

The development permit was submitted by Gideon Town Planning and is under assessment by council officers.