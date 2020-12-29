Developments approved for the Rockhampton region in 2020
THROUGHOUT the year various developments for a wide range of uses have been approved for the Rockhampton region.
The Morning Bulletin has looked into the records of developments approved by Rockhampton Regional Council this year and below is a shortlist of the interesting projects.
JANUARY
Viewing platform – Kershaw Gardens
Fishing platform – Park Avenue (amended)
Fishing jetty - Koongal (amended)
Marine workshop – Emu Park Rd, Lakes Creek
FEBRUARY
Amenities and ramps – Riverbank playground, Quay St, Rockhampton City
Samadhi Buddhist Temple – Jellicoe St, Port Curtis
Poultry abattoir – Emmert Ln, Ridgelands
Shooting range – Fernvale Rd, Mount Morgan
MARCH
Gelblasters range – Reaney St, The Common
Kingsley college upgrades – Reaney St, Berserker
APRIL
Extension to Amart Furniture – Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens
Pacific Petroleum unmanned service station – Foster St, Gracemere
Casa Nostra Villas expansion with 55 relocatable home park sites – Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst
MAY
Cemetery expansion – Fisher St, Gracemere
Torenbeek Vet Clinic new location – 339 Dean St, Frenchville
Electronic billboard – 195 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown
JUNE
Wall sign, Travelodge Hotel to Mercure Rockhampton – Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City
JULY
Community care centre - Access Recreation new location – 259 Denison St, Rockhampton City
AUGUST
Food and drink outlet – small scale café – Meter St, The Range
Transport Depot – Rocky’s Own Transport – Middle Rd, Gracemere
SEPTEMBER
Workers accommodation camp for Rookwood Weir – Thirsty Creek Rd, Gogango
New advertising signs at Red Hill – Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue
OCTOBER
Urea-ammonium nitrate manufacturing plant – 162 Middle Rd, Gracemere
Fitzroy Motor Inn expansion, two extra unit – Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City
Mobil service station – 12 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Berserker
NOVEMBER
Drive-through takeaway store for Bob’s Bulk Booze – Linnett St, Berserker
Mobil service station – Albert and Kent Sts, Rockhampton City
DECEMBER
Development amendment for $44m project at Benevolent Living for 158 new residential units, town centre, chapel and clubhouses – West St, The Range