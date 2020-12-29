Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
23/01/2002. Building at Mirvac's Ormiston Springs development at Gordon St, Ormiston. Generic, construction industry, house, worker, builder, electric saw.
23/01/2002. Building at Mirvac's Ormiston Springs development at Gordon St, Ormiston. Generic, construction industry, house, worker, builder, electric saw.
Council News

Developments approved for the Rockhampton region in 2020

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.ua
29th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THROUGHOUT the year various developments for a wide range of uses have been approved for the Rockhampton region.

The Morning Bulletin has looked into the records of developments approved by Rockhampton Regional Council this year and below is a shortlist of the interesting projects.

JANUARY

Viewing platform – Kershaw Gardens

Fishing platform – Park Avenue (amended)

Fishing jetty - Koongal (amended)

Marine workshop – Emu Park Rd, Lakes Creek

FEBRUARY

Amenities and ramps – Riverbank playground, Quay St, Rockhampton City

Samadhi Buddhist Temple – Jellicoe St, Port Curtis

Poultry abattoir – Emmert Ln, Ridgelands

Shooting range – Fernvale Rd, Mount Morgan

MARCH

Gelblasters range – Reaney St, The Common

Kingsley college upgrades – Reaney St, Berserker

APRIL

Extension to Amart Furniture – Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens

Pacific Petroleum unmanned service station – Foster St, Gracemere

Casa Nostra Villas expansion with 55 relocatable home park sites – Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst

MAY

Cemetery expansion – Fisher St, Gracemere

Torenbeek Vet Clinic new location – 339 Dean St, Frenchville

Electronic billboard – 195 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

JUNE

Wall sign, Travelodge Hotel to Mercure Rockhampton – Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City

JULY

Community care centre - Access Recreation new location – 259 Denison St, Rockhampton City

AUGUST

Food and drink outlet – small scale café – Meter St, The Range

Transport Depot – Rocky’s Own Transport – Middle Rd, Gracemere

SEPTEMBER

Workers accommodation camp for Rookwood Weir – Thirsty Creek Rd, Gogango

New advertising signs at Red Hill – Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue

OCTOBER

Urea-ammonium nitrate manufacturing plant – 162 Middle Rd, Gracemere

Fitzroy Motor Inn expansion, two extra unit – Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City

Mobil service station – 12 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Berserker

NOVEMBER

Drive-through takeaway store for Bob’s Bulk Booze – Linnett St, Berserker

Mobil service station – Albert and Kent Sts, Rockhampton City

DECEMBER

Development amendment for $44m project at Benevolent Living for 158 new residential units, town centre, chapel and clubhouses – West St, The Range

2020 2020 review gideon town planning rockhampton business rrc tmbbusiness tmbdevelopmentapplications town planning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Donors help CQ Mum with brain cancer

        Premium Content Donors help CQ Mum with brain cancer

        Health To date, over $5,000 of the $8,000 has been pledged to a GoFundMe page to help Brooke’s family.

        What the weather gods will bring us for New Years

        Premium Content What the weather gods will bring us for New Years

        Weather Check out the weather forecast for the rest of the week, including New Years

        Torched stolen car involved in big burglary

        Premium Content Torched stolen car involved in big burglary

        Crime A torched stolen car was used in burglary where $35,000 cash was stolen.

        Winner of council’s $500 Christmas present revealed

        Premium Content Winner of council’s $500 Christmas present revealed

        Council News The lucky winner took home the $500 voucher after signing up for eNotices and...