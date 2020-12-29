Developments approved for the Rockhampton region in 2020

23/01/2002. Building at Mirvac's Ormiston Springs development at Gordon St, Ormiston. Generic, construction industry, house, worker, builder, electric saw.

THROUGHOUT the year various developments for a wide range of uses have been approved for the Rockhampton region.

The Morning Bulletin has looked into the records of developments approved by Rockhampton Regional Council this year and below is a shortlist of the interesting projects.

JANUARY

Viewing platform – Kershaw Gardens

Fishing platform – Park Avenue (amended)

Fishing jetty - Koongal (amended)

Marine workshop – Emu Park Rd, Lakes Creek

FEBRUARY

Amenities and ramps – Riverbank playground, Quay St, Rockhampton City

Samadhi Buddhist Temple – Jellicoe St, Port Curtis

Poultry abattoir – Emmert Ln, Ridgelands

Shooting range – Fernvale Rd, Mount Morgan

MARCH

Gelblasters range – Reaney St, The Common

Kingsley college upgrades – Reaney St, Berserker

APRIL

Extension to Amart Furniture – Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens

Pacific Petroleum unmanned service station – Foster St, Gracemere

Casa Nostra Villas expansion with 55 relocatable home park sites – Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst

MAY

Cemetery expansion – Fisher St, Gracemere

Torenbeek Vet Clinic new location – 339 Dean St, Frenchville

Electronic billboard – 195 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

JUNE

Wall sign, Travelodge Hotel to Mercure Rockhampton – Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City

JULY

Community care centre - Access Recreation new location – 259 Denison St, Rockhampton City

AUGUST

Food and drink outlet – small scale café – Meter St, The Range

Transport Depot – Rocky’s Own Transport – Middle Rd, Gracemere

SEPTEMBER

Workers accommodation camp for Rookwood Weir – Thirsty Creek Rd, Gogango

New advertising signs at Red Hill – Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue

OCTOBER

Urea-ammonium nitrate manufacturing plant – 162 Middle Rd, Gracemere

Fitzroy Motor Inn expansion, two extra unit – Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City

Mobil service station – 12 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Berserker

NOVEMBER

Drive-through takeaway store for Bob’s Bulk Booze – Linnett St, Berserker

Mobil service station – Albert and Kent Sts, Rockhampton City

DECEMBER

Development amendment for $44m project at Benevolent Living for 158 new residential units, town centre, chapel and clubhouses – West St, The Range