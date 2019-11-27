Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed, a court has heard.
A device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed, a court has heard.
Crime

Device to shed light on crash that killed seven-year-old

27th Nov 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELECTRONIC recording device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed by its manufacturer in the United States.

Mehali's mother, Andrea Groening, 24, faced the Darwin Local Court yesterday charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death following the crash on Tiger Brennan Dr, which also killed 21-year-old Wade Williams.

Prosecutor David Morters told the court it could take up to two months for the analysis of the device fitted to the other car to come back from the US

Mr Morters said police were also awaiting further evidence on how alcohol and cannabis allegedly present in Groening's blood might have affected her driving. Groening will return to court on January 29.

car crash court fatality mehali anastasios pastrikos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        premium_icon Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        News Mystery surrounds the death of native birds found across the town of Blackwater.

        ‘Turf war’ between rural fireys and QFES

        premium_icon ‘Turf war’ between rural fireys and QFES

        News CONCERNS rural fire-fighters battling the recent Capricorn Coast bushfires were...

        Early findings released on CQ mining tragedy

        premium_icon Early findings released on CQ mining tragedy

        News The investigation into the miner’s tragic death is ongoing

        Rocky gets 5G future

        premium_icon Rocky gets 5G future

        News ROCKHAMPTON took a step towards the 5G future on Wednesday with Telstra switching...