Devine dancers are kind

The Devine Drama and Dance finale at the Seniors concert was a show stopper.

DEVINE Drama and Dance is celebrating their achievements and this year, they did so with acts of kindness across the Capricorn Coast before going out in style with two amazing end-of-year break-up performances.

Leading up to the end of the year, Devine Drama and Dance principal Tegan Devine encouraged her more than 200 students to be part of the Kind Kids initiative and the results were wonderful with students eager to perform a kind act and make people smile.

“Each week I encouraged students to perform acts of kindness, there were things like tell someone a joke or funny story and cheer them up, be a positive influence on others, teach someone something new, the results were fabulous,” Tegan said.

“The students would come back to class and tell us what they had done and the positive impact it had on others.

“This is an initiative both my students and I are very proud of. It is encouraging everyone to be kind and to have a positive influence on others.”

The initiative was a fabulous way for the students to lead into their end-of-year performances, which hit the stage with a bang.

This year, the Dazzlers concert was held at Yeppoon Town Hall and 50 of the youngest stars, aged 2-4, lit up the stage with their smiles and dance moves.

Senior students performed at St Brendan’s College where 130 students had the time of their lives sharing their joy for the performing arts with the audience.

Tegan said the end of year concerts were a huge success with performers and audiences alike.

“Students had so much fun performing on stage for all their friends and family,” she said.

“Our concert theme was Movies and Musicals and featured many songs and dance routines from hit movies and musicals.

“While our concerts were a huge success, our proudest accomplishment this year was without doubt our Kind Kids Initiative.”