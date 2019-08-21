Devine Drama tackles cyber bullying, supports Dolly's Dream

Caleb Bartlett, Amethyst Zonruiter, Britney Mapes, Emily Ede, Danielle Milde, Emma Bree Lye, Jordana Smith, Pierson Downey, Haylee Gibbs and Abbey Richards bring Making Shapes with Clouds to life at the Walter Reid Centre this Saturday

DEVINE Drama and Dance students are putting the finishing touches to a raw and edgy drama about cyberbullying which goes to stage this weekend.

Making Shapes with Clouds will take place at the Walter Reid Centre in Rockhampton on Saturday evening, with ten per cent of its proceeds donated to Dolly's Dream.

The cast and its director, Tegan Devine, researched online bullying and interviewed people who personally experienced it, in order to make their piece resonate with an audience from teenagers upward..

"We knew it would be taking a huge risk by broaching such a confronting topic but we wanted to give young people experiencing bullying a voice and a platform to be understood,” Ms Devine said.

"We set the play in the future to give our audience a glimpse into what could happen if we don't put a stop to cyber bullying.”

The idea for Making Shapes with Clouds came out of the drama cohort's first class of 2018, and has been collaboratively workshopped.

Jordana Smith, who plays the lead role of Summer, said the show is important because it is very relevant to her generation.

"I love acting because I can tell stories and bring the audience into another world... and bullying is an issue which impacts people all over the world,” she said.

The cast was inspired, in particular, by the story of Amy "Dolly” Everett, a 14-year old victim of bullying who took her own life in 2018.

In addition to ten per cent of the proceeds, the Devine Drama and Dance has raised $800 for the Dolly's Dream charity.

Devine Drama and Dance presents Making Shapes with Clouds

- Saturday 24 August 7.30pm

- Walter Reid Cultural Centre

- suitable for ages 12+

- Tickets $25 (teens) and $35 (adults)

- Book by phoning 0433 892 143