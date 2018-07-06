Dexter the 'magical' dog to be 'destroyed' by council

GENERIC IMAGE: Dexter will be destroyed by council after he was deemed to be a risk to other animals.

GENERIC IMAGE: Dexter will be destroyed by council after he was deemed to be a risk to other animals. Yuriy Zelenenkyy

A DOG that could rival Houdini with his ability to escape any enclosure will be "destroyed" by Sunshine Coast Council after he was deemed to be a risk.

After Dexter fatally injured a family's cat he was declared a dangerous dog, meaning he was required to be held in an "appropriate enclosure" while at his home.

Despite this, Dexter was found to be "roaming at large" on five occasions prompting the council to order his destruction.

Owner Jed Vero tried to fight the move, but this was struck down by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal on June 29.

Court documents state Mr Vero went to "considerable effort and cost" to contain Dexter, but his ability to escape was "magical".

In his appeal, Mr Vero failed to provide any documents or witness statements to the court to support the decision being set aside.

An original destruction order made on October 5, 2017 was withdrawn in November after Mr Vero made efforts to comply with the conditions of owning a dangerous dog.

But, just a week later Dexter escaped by opening the front door while Mr Vero slept and two days after that his workers let the dog out of its enclosure and he escaped through the front gate.

Mr Vero also acknowledged he'd failed to make his dog wear the identification tag and collar required of dangerous dogs.

Council's Guy Lalor said while Dexter hadn't shown any aggression towards humans while in the pound, he was aggressive to other animals and once terrorised a rooster while being walked around the facility.

In her decision, QCAT member Sandra Deane said Mr Vero was not taking the conditions of keeping a restricted dog seriously.

"The council contends, and I accept, that Mr Vero has on several previous occasions undertaken to ensure the containment of his dog only to have his dog escape within days.

"It appears at least in part to be attributed to Mr Vero's views about the inappropriateness of the conditions under which a regulated dangerous dog is required to be maintained."

Since Dexter was impounded in November 2017 he has not visited him, saying "it would be too difficult to see his dog and then leave him behind".

Ms Deane said Dexter was a threat to the safety of other animals and the threat could only be dealt with by his destruction.