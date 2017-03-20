Diabetes workshop bettering outcomes for diabetic Queenslanders

HOW do we better the region's understanding and treatment of diabetes?

Together.

The UQ Rural Clinical School is holding a workshop for rural clinicians, to offer professional development to health professionals.

Sponsored through the Public Health Network, the event is free and accredited with ACCRM and ACEM, with FACGP accreditation pending.

Associate Professor Peter Thompson, Chair of the Diabetes Workshop and Deputy Director of the Rockhampton UQ Rural Clinical School, said the workshop would be aimed at rural clinicians to help build collaboration across medical and allied health colleagues, to develop greater multidisciplinary work around diabetes.

While type 2 diabetes is largely preventable and can often be managed by healthy eating and exercise alone, type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

The condition is a major health concern for all Australians but particularly in regional Australia and regional Queensland, and is the fastest growing chronic condition in the country; increasing at a faster rate than other chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

And with that in mind, Mr Thompson said the rural clinical school, being advocates for good learning with outcomes for patients, is keen to build the links between various sectors of health care.

The school held a similar event last year, as part of an ongoing mission in learning, on strokes.

The workshop will run from 2pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday March 29, at the Health Sciences Learning and Discovery Centre on the corner of Cambridge and Canning Streets Rockhampton.

For further information, contact the soon via email at uqrcs.rockhampton@uq.edu.au or call 4999 2999.

"We want to utilise the expertise locally to better solutions and help spread the knowledge form local specialists and local experts within the local community, so we can improve the access to that across Central Queensland,” Mr Thompson said.